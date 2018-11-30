Ariana Grandes 'Thank You, Next' Video: All references and cameos of pop culture, including Kris Jenner

advertisement

As Grande indicated at first glance this week, the music video contains a plethora of references from pop culture – including nods to “Mean Girls”, “Legal Blonde”, “Bring It On” and “13 Going On 30” -in- cheek cameos from some of the stars of these films, plus members of Grandes inner circle and a Kris Jenner.

And like the song, the music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis alludes to the broken engagement of Grande and Davidson. The biggest moments, jokes, cameos and pop culture references are summarized below. (Do you see something we haven’t seen? Let us know in the comments!)

“Mean girls”

As Grande takes on the role of Regina George, which was played in Rachel McAdams’ film, the intro of the music video parodies the iconic scene “How do I ever explain Regina George?”, A montage of students from North Shore High School, the outrageous anecdotes share and share urban legends about their resident queen bee.

Colleen Ballinger, the YouTuber known as Miranda Sings, makes the start. “Once on Twitter I heard that Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant so we could be pregnant at the same time,” says Ballinger, who is really pregnant. “It turned out to be just a rumor.”

Grande also taps Jonathan Bennett, who played Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, to repeat his famous role. “Ariana Grande told me that I look sexy when my hair is pushed back,” he says, referring to a classic line from the film.

Gabi DeMartino, the YouTube star who “lived like Ariana Grande” in a viral parody, offers a variant of another classic line. “Ariana says” honestly to God, blow me, “so I decided to hit my face,” she tells us. “It was great.” (Funny fact: Grande really says that – the phrase was the subject of a matching tattoo she got with Davidson).

And we get our first official Pete Davidson reference when Stefanie Drummond, who played North Shore student Bethany Byrd (the one Regina) indeed Slap in the face), announces that “Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a man to come up with a proposal and I broke off an engagement.” ,

With pop singer Troye Sivan makes fun of the fans who have heard one of the song’s much-discussed lyrics wrong. Grande sings about meeting someone whose “name is Ari”, but some fans thought she said “Aubrey”.

“I heard that she is now a lesbian and is going out with a girl named Aubrey,” says Sivan.

At the beginning of the song, Grande-as-Regina inserts entries into her burning book (another important reference). When she sings “I almost got married / And I’m so thankful for Pete”, she sticks a photo in the book. Davidson’s face is covered, but it’s a common photo of the couple. Grande shared it with Instagram after their relationship first became public, with a title that set the Internet ablaze: “I’m just an update from Pete Davidson, stay tuned for more (Pete follows / comments on times).”

Next we see them with Plastics, Regina’s loyal group of girls, which was expanded in the film with Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron. Cady is portrayed by Grande’s former “Victorious” co-star, Elizabeth Gillies. Grande’s close friends, Alexa Luria and Courtney Chipolone, round off the plastics.

While Grande and her Plastics recreate the film’s legendary “Jingle Bell Rock” scene, the most fitting cameo of the video takes shape. It is Jenner (!!!!!!) who takes on the role of Regina’s mother (Amy Poehler in the film), a cool mother, not a normal mother, who enthusiastically records the performance on video that is so sexy that it no longer corresponds to age. Jenner dances and sings along: “Thank you, next. Next! “

What we almost missed: In “Mean Girls” Regina wears a shirt that says “a bit dramatic”. Grande wears a shirt that says “a little bit needy”, which is likely an indication of an upcoming song that she recently teased on social media.

“Bring it on”

The next verse contains some memorable scenes from the 2000 film “Bring It On”.

Grande hires another “victorious” co-star – Matt Bennett – to include her in the film’s toothbrushing scene, which originally featured Kirsten Dunst as Torrance and Jesse Bradford as her love interest Cliff.

What we almost missed: Many of Grande’s friends appear (or reappear) in the cheerleading scenes. Tayla Parx and Victoria Monét, two of Grande’s frequent contributors who wrote “Thank u, next” together, are among the cheerleaders of the opposing Toros group, in which Gabrielle Union appeared in the film.

“13 los 30”

Grande pays homage to Jennifer Garner’s most famous rom com, in which many have read that this is yet another indication of her broken engagement to Davidson. When Grande sings, “One day I will go down the hall / hold hands with my mother,” she appears as Garner’s character, would-be 30-year-old Jenna Rink, who crashes the wedding of her childhood treasure, Matt.

With tears in her eyes, she adjusts the miniature furniture in her doll house, which is covered with the dust that Jenna brought back to her youth so that she can confess her true feelings to Matt.

What we almost missed: The dollhouse shows a tiny photo of Grandes face in a miniature bathtub filled with artificial bubbles. Mark Ruffalo, who appeared in the film next to Garner in 2004, can also be seen in this video.

“Naturally blond”

In another sequence, Grande Elle Woods (the role created by Reese Witherspoon) is in all of her elliptical training, law school, and flex-and-crack fame. The video also gives a hint to Bruiser, Elle’s beloved Chihuahua, who, as Bustle notes, is portrayed here by Grande’s own Beagle Chihuahua mix, Toulouse.

If you think about it, “Legal Blonde” is a particularly appropriate reference for Grande. The whole film is basically Elle Woods, who says “thank you next” as she straightens up after a painful breakup, goes to law school and kills her to prove that her naysayers were wrong in the process.

Jennifer Coolidge, who played nail technician Elle, who learned to bend and slip into romance with an accomplished delivery man, makes a cameo here.

Grande and Coolidge talk about the allusion to the film “He has a package”, making clear references to all the BDE talk (an NSFW explainer for the uninitiated). “He was really cute,” says Grande. “And it was really big.”

“Well, I was only dating a guy who had a big front tooth,” says Coolidge. (Are you screaming? We are screaming.) “And I liked it because he never stuck anything in the front teeth.”

What we almost missed: Arianas Elle studies “Immigration and Refugee Law and Policy” with a book on search and seizure at her side. The deliverer also works for (wink, wink) BDE.

Elahe Izadi contributed to this story. This post has been updated.

