Ariana Grande supports Pete Davidson after being open about online bullying and mental health

Her rapid involvement became the subject of fascination with pop culture, and her later breakdown caught the actor’s attention on Saturday Night Live, including a storm of critical commentary.

Both camps telegraphed that there were no negative feelings between the two, but the investigation continued. Davidson included the breakup in his stand-up act, but on Monday he seriously announced how hostility affects his sanity.

“I kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” Davidson wrote on his Instagram account. “I try to understand how the whole world, when something happens to a guy, just without him Facts or frame of reference ruined. In today’s climate, where everyone likes to be offended and upset, it’s really amazing. ‘

Davidson, who announced in 2016 that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, wrote that he had spoken about the disorder and was suicidal, “only in the hope that it will help raise awareness and children like me to help those who don’t want to be there this earth. ‘

He continued, “I just want you to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to get me to kill myself. I will not. I’m angry, I even have to say that. To everyone who holds me and sees what it is – I see you and I love you. “

On Monday evening, Grande Davidson’s message was published on her Instagram story along with a few words of her own:

I know you already know that, but I think I have to remind my fans to be gentle with others, please. I really support nothing but forgiveness and determination. I am very interested in Peter and his health. I ask you to treat others more gently on the Internet. Through my own mistakes, I have learned not to respond to social issues so that I understand it. But you really don’t know what anyone has ever experienced. regardless of what they display on social media or how they appear in public. I can promise you that. Please let go of the point you are trying to make. I will always love him irrevocably and if you got a different impression of my last work you may have missed the point.

Grande also included an apology for Davidson in her music video for “Thank u next” with the message “sry I dipped”. (The song itself has the text “for Pete, I’m so grateful”.)

And last week, Grandes Manager, Scooter Braun, was on Davidson’s Instagram account in the comment section, defending the comic from hateful news.

“Pete is a good guy,” wrote Braun, HuffPost reported. “Nobody hates this guy and he’s an upright guy. Show respect, believe me, everyone on this page knows they deserve it and wishes them all the best. “

Davidson is far from the only celebrity that deals directly with the online harassment they have received. And celebrities aren’t immune to the type of online harassment that people are exposed to, particularly due to gender or race.

Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony, a black woman, left Twitter in 2016 after racist comments and “images were so terribly and racistly charged that I can no longer submit to hatred,” she said. One Direction alumnus Zayn Malik, a Muslim, left Twitter briefly in 2012 and quoted the “useless opinions and hate that I get every day”.

Selena Gomez said she deleted Instagram “at least once a week” and told the New York Times, “They fix the (negative comments). They are not like” you are ugly. “It is as if they are on yours Cut all of the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and let someone write a paragraph that points out all the details – even if it’s just physical things. “

Within a few hours of Miller’s death, his fans followed her and the comments on her Instagram were deactivated, the cut reported. Then, after posting a Thanksgiving message thanking Miller, the hate came back, including one person who accused Grande of “milking” his death.

“I pray that you never have to deal with something like this and I send you peace and love,” Grande tweeted in response.

Months earlier, Grande received a lot of hatred after Miller’s DUI arrest, and she responded by calling out what she saw as misogyny in criticism.

Celebrities have long announced tabloid coverage and even brought publications to court for false and explosive headlines. But social media have opened the locks, so that almost everyone can instantly draw unfiltered hatred of people so famous that they look beyond the world.

But these famous people don’t live on other planets. They live on this and, as it turns out, read the comments.

Abigail Ohlheiser contributed to this updated report.

