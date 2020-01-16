Ariana Grande responds to trolls who criticize their fashion choices

advertisement

Ariana Grande has spoken out for her personal fashion choices. Entertainment Tonight noted that the singer’s wardrobe was the subject of discussions on Twitter. This criticized the clothes she wore when she was not appearing, especially that “she could easily be noticed”. Grande tweeted her answer, which did not wipe a word about what she wanted to wear.

Thank god I’m a singer, then give me a break

I don’t like my photo being taken, I escape the paparazzi almost every time

I never post photos that are not on stage, but shit, I promise I have cute ass clothes, cuter than this damn candy jacket.

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande), January 15, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the singer of “7 Rings” repeated that she had “never been seen in public” by the traumatic image I have in my head of these um … TikTok performers. “

In November Grande used Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her last hit “Thank U, Next” and to think about the very emotional year that led to the release of the song. In the fall of 2018, after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, she had a very public breakup from her fiance, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“I can’t believe I spent more time alone this year than I have in my life,” Grande tweeted at the time. “I can’t believe how many sessions my therapist had, how many times I’ve sung this song, how much I’ve learned and healed, how much I still have to learn and heal!”

She came to the conclusion that her “heart feels good. Even if everything is in the air / I still have a million questions … I have accepted it and feel something whole and it feels like it is worth it to be shared. I think. “

Thank U, Next was released in February last year, just six months after their previous album Sweetener. After the albums were released, she said E! News of how their relationship with Davidson affected the theme song.

“I also tried to be protective,” she said. “In my relationship at the time (with Pete) it was going up and down so I didn’t know what was going to happen and then we got back together so I had to do another version of it and then we broke up again, like that we ended with this verse. “

