Ari Shaffir reviewed the comments on Kobe Bryant shortly after his death on January 26. In a episode of his podcast, Ari Shaffir’s Skeptic Tank, released on February 6, the comedian commented on the subject of legions of people who criticized him for what he said. While Shaffir had previously offered an apology via Instagram, his tone in his podcast took a certain turn.

“I’ll be looking for a fing studio in the next two weeks,” said Shaffir at the end of the episode. “I’d say reach me, but too many death threats against random people I worked with eight years ago come on my Instagram and Twitter. I’m used to my death threats. I don’t care.” em. The other people, it’s just, aw, sh-, they’re not involved. Some random people who contacted me on a website six years ago are threatened. “

Shaffir then asked his fans to promote the episode titled “Aloha Oe Vey”. It is also when he aimed directly at his critics.

“I can’t really advertise that on Twitter,” Shaffir continued. “I had to make it private and Instagram, there are no comments, tweet it for me if you don’t mind. You will endure some abuse, but they are not really smart people anyway.”

Shaffir’s comments came in a video he tweeted hours after Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash on January 26, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years late today,” began the video of Shaffir’s joke about Bryant. “He got away with rape because all Hollywood liberals who attack comedies like raping the Lakers more than raping them. It’s a big problem for the hero who forgot to fill up his helicopter. Me hate the Lakers. What a great day! “

The setback was immediate, and just a few days later the New York Comedy Club had to cancel a series of shows due to a surge of death threats. Shaffir’s first apology came two days later when he wrote that “every time a celebrity dies I post terrible news about them” and added that he is doing it “to destroy gods”.

It was also announced earlier this week that Shaffir’s upcoming comedy special, which was to be recorded for a Netflix special, was also canceled. The comic did the show anyway, even though it was under a wrong name.