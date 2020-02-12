Ari Shaffir earned his living in the comedy world by being someone who is not afraid to cross the border. However, his recent joke about Kobe Bryant turned out to be a bit premature for many. Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers icon died in a helicopter crash that killed his daughter Gianna and seven others, Shaffir released a video that mocked Bryant’s death.

As a result, a hurricane of backlash has hit him. One of the latest episodes of his comment was that a special he wanted to film was turned off. Shaffir was reportedly supposed to shoot the New York City special at the Skirball Center before it was announced that the company would close it.

The Skirball Center sent a notification to those who had bought tickets for the change.

“Ari Shaffir: Jew was canceled,” was the statement. “Rotten Science, the event production company, has withdrawn from the project. Ticket holders have been emailed and will receive a refund. If you have purchased tickets to the event and have a question about your refund, please contact Box office. “

In terms of his comments, Shaffir’s Instagram post turned out to be too over the top. He concluded that Bryant’s death was a long time coming.

He’s apologized since then, but there weren’t many people willing to forgive him for the first joke.

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years late today,” began the video of Shaffir’s joke about Bryant. “He got away with rape because all Hollywood liberals who attack comedies like raping the Lakers more than raping them. It’s a big problem for the hero who forgot to fill up his helicopter. Me hate the Lakers. What a great day! “

Joe Rogan has spoken out against Shaffir’s statements. Rogan, a friend of Shaffir, is aware that the comedian has a fancy joke about celebrity deaths, but in this case said it was too far. He called the whole thing “stupid” and that Shaffir had to “know that there are consequences if you just say ridiculous s – that you shouldn’t say when people die.”

Artie Lange also interfered in the discussion and explained how bad Shaffir’s joke tasted. Lange, who was also not squeaky clean, admitted that the industry is suitable for dark humor, but called it “the wrong move” by Shaffir. He added that it was “bad and it was so soon.”