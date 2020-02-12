The show must go on. Comedian Ari Shaffir, who came under fire just a few hours after being killed in a helicopter crash along with eight others last month after a controversial tweet about Kobe Bryant, was still pursuing a current stand-up despite his abandonment. Special. It appears that Shaffir had a pseudonym and appeared under the name ‘Myron Lefkowitz’ that night.

While Shaffir’s Twitter account is now blocked, a screenshot of a tweet surfacing on Reddit promoting the standup show.

“If you had plane tickets, hotels, or just had fun, check out a comic called Myron Lefkowitz,” Shaffir’s tweet read. “He’s as good as me,” he added along with a few winking emojis, in case the whole thing was too subtle for anyone to understand.

The show took place at the Skirball Center in New York City, though it would originally have been included as part of a standup special called Ari Shaffir: Jude. The venue released a statement that the Rotten Science production company withdrew from the project after the fallout.

Another Reddit thread called the show “hilarious” and described Shaffir himself as “a scholar and a gentleman. He even took the time to stand there and meet / take photos with everyone who participated . “

There has been a huge setback since Shaffir’s comment about Bryant, including some that faced the New York Comedy Club, which had to cancel a number of shows – including Shaffirs – after receiving a rush of threatening phone calls related to the joke ,

The original tweet was a video by Shaffir commenting on Bryant’s death.

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years late today,” said Shaffir in the clip. “He got away with rape because all Hollywood liberals who attack comedies like raping the Lakers more than raping them. It’s a big problem for the hero who forgot to fill up his helicopter. Me hate the Lakers. What a great day! “

Two days after the tweet, Shaffir posted an apology on Instagram saying the joke was in response to the outpouring of love and support that a celebrity receives on death.

“Every time a celebrity dies, I post a bad shit about it,” Shaffir wrote. “I’ve been doing this for years. I like to destroy gods.” Although he later clarified in the long note that he “hates none of these people”.