The television camera angle behind the gate in Edendork on Sunday perfectly captured the moment when David Clifford was knocked to the ground and how referee Fergal Kelly was occupied and engaged elsewhere at that time. Kelly scribbled in his notebook when he tried to show the yellow cards to two other players.

David Clifford of Kerry reacts when referee Fergal Kelly shows him a second yellow card. Photo by David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

On the advice of his referees, Kelly Clifford showed a second yellow card. “Everyone is satisfied with Fergal Kelly, but you can’t blame him,” said Rory Hickey, a distinguished Inter-County umpire who retired last year.

“He continued what his referee told him, but it is also difficult to blame the referee because he is not a qualified referee.

“If you had had a second referee in this situation, his attention would have been drawn to the incident and Clifford would have remained on the field.

It’s not like the GAA says they don’t have enough referees. they have it, they just have to think outside the box how to use it.

When he stepped down as Kerry manager in 2018, Eamonn Fitzmaurice said that the most pressing need in the GAA was for a second referee. This requirement has been far greater since the introduction of the new regulations, especially the advanced brand and the level of detail in their implementation.

“A referee is just too busy now,” says Hickey. “It is extremely difficult to concentrate for 80 minutes.

“Why not reconfigure the referee configuration? Place one referee and the standby referee in each half, clear out the line judges, appoint one of the line judges as the fourth official, and shake hands with the other line judge when the ball gets loose. Give them all the same powers. “

Rory Hickey, who retired as a referee last year.

Many umpires advocate a second umpire to offload the enormous burden and share the workload, but others are not purely out of the ego and desire to be the only umpire to be shown. Hickey saw the first-hand advantage of a second umpire by participating in two International Rules Series.

“Even if the action was at the other end, the second referee could push the players around and tell them to eliminate the mess,” said Hickey. “If you had a second referee in the GAA, you would have far fewer guys nailed by the ball.”

However, one of the main problems with a second referee is interpretation. Are the two referees always on the same side? “My argument is that if you have two referees playing referees together, you develop a level of commonality and consistency in your decision making,” said Paul Earley, former International Rules Manager.

“They’ll gain twice as much experience in big games as they do now. If you bring in a young referee who works alongside an experienced referee, these guys will learn much faster. You will also have a larger group of referees who run the larger games . “

The players deserve to have the referee within 20-25 meters of the game. For this reason, Australian regulations have hired more sales representatives in recent years. AFL statistics show how the number of official errors has been reduced.

A second referee would result in a similar error reduction in the ATM, but would also reduce the heat of a single referee, especially if some of these calls were not seen by the referee at all.

Rugby and football have only one referee, but these pitches are smaller. In basketball there are three referees who have to officiate on a field measuring 30 by 40 meters. The elite levels in rugby and football have a TMO, goal line technology and a VAR, while Hawk-Eye is the only technology used at the elite level in GAA.

It is again more difficult to make decisions when you consider how fast things happen in football. Referees find it difficult to keep up or reduce the tiredness many naturally suffer in such a fast-paced environment. “Ten minutes before the end of a championship game, if you’re 80 meters from the game, you hope you won’t miss an obvious foul,” said Hickey. “You won’t get there because you are destroyed.”

Research conducted by Aidan Brady of the DCU in collaboration with the GAA and the Irish Research Council shows how demanding the fitness standard is for referees. The average total distance traveled in one game in both codes in the 2019 championship was 9.5 km at an average speed of 8 km / h. The high-intensity running average of football was 738 meters, that of the referee at 678 meters.

These high-intensity start numbers declined from 2018, but the referees have gotten fitter because they have to. In order to be a referee in the National League, a minimum level of 16.8 must be achieved in the intermittent recovery test in Bangsbo, while a score of at least 17.4 is required for each referee of a championship game. The average level for an adult club player is between 17.1 and 19.1.

Skidding in particular has lost some good referees because they cannot reach these fitness levels. “Some referees trained over Christmas to make sure they passed the January fitness test,” says Hickey.

“Your Christmas was out the window, but some guys are under a lot of pressure. To encourage people to become referees, it would be more attractive to switch officials and roles. Many boys can’t run across the field for 80 minutes. “

And this task is all the more difficult as a referee tries to keep order in an increasingly negative football culture.

“The ability has increased, but for some time now I have had the feeling that Gaelic football is going in a really bad direction,” said Earley. “It’s a mentality that wins at all costs. There is very little sportiness anymore. There is a total lack of respect for the opponents. We have moved on to a game that encourages cynicism.”

And the new soccer rules and the difficulties that referees have in implementing them have made the need for a second referee an even more powerful argument.