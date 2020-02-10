The parishes of the Argentine province of Catamarca joined forces in 2020 to build 400 Marian shrines in honor of the 400th anniversary of the discovery of a statue of Our Lady that inspired thousands of Catholic devotions in the South American nation.

The history of Welcome Argentina, a tourist information website, says that between 1618 and 1620, an unnamed Argentine, in Manuel Salazar’s service, watched a group of women in a procession into the forest. The man thought little about what was going on at the time, but the next day he felt compelled to follow their tracks, which he still found visible in the ground.

He followed her steps for miles until he came to a shallow stone depression in which he found the statue of Mary, tanned like the native Argentineans, whose hands were raised in prayer. The discovery was initially kept secret, but as the man grew to admire and worship the statue, he revealed it to Salazar, who quickly picked it up so that it could be presented to the public.

The statue and history became more popular until thousands made a pilgrimage in the region to visit the statue, which was eventually recognized by the church. In 1974 the image of Mary with light brown skin was taken as the patron saint of Argentine tourism under the nickname “Our Lady of the Valley”.

In the more than 400 years since the discovery of “Our Lady of the Valley”, many miracles have been attributed to her, including the healing of incurable diseases, blindness and paralysis. It is said to have saved the region from infestation with grasshoppers and worms.

On the occasion of the four hundredth anniversary of “Our Lady of the Valley”, the Catholic bishops of Argentina have declared 2020 the national year of Mary. The Catholic News Agency reports that the celebrations will last from December 8, 2019 to December 8, 2020. They also note that this year is particularly important for Argentina, as it is 500 years since the first Catholic mass was celebrated on their floors.

The idea for the construction of 400 Marian shrines came from the parish of Our Lady of the Rosary, but Bishop Luis Urbane of Catamarca supported the effort and organized a regional effort by bringing about 30 more parishes together to help. Each community is expected to build 13 grottoes in 2020.

Your good works have already completed the first grotto. It was blessed in the hamlet of Laguna Blanca on January 30th.