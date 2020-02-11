According to health experts, one of our most basic hygiene measures is a key instrument to prevent the spread of diseases such as the corona virus. However, a superficial rinse of three seconds is not enough.

Public health experts are not yet sure how exactly the deadly new coronavirus will spread. In the absence of a vaccine against the virus that has killed more than 900 people in the past few weeks, especially in China, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently recommending “daily preventive measures to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses” Avoid contact with sick people; do not touch eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands; stay at home when you are sick; and cover your sneezing or coughing with a handkerchief, which you then throw away immediately.

The CDC also recommends washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, “especially after using the toilet; before the meal; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. “If necessary, people can use hand sanitizers that contain at least 60% alcohol.

Increasing hand wash rates at airports around the world could slow down a potential pandemic by 24% to 69%, and increasing hand wash rates at only 10 major airports could reduce the risk of pandemic up to 37%, according to a MIT study.

– MIT study

While this advice may seem obvious, it is part of a larger CDC handwash awareness campaign aimed at improving adult hand hygiene, including adherence to Global Handwashing Day on October 15. After all, hand washing is “one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs,” ​​says the agency: “Clean hands can prevent germs from spreading from one person to another and throughout the community – from home and work to Childcare facilities and hospitals. “

According to the CDC, the proper hand washing protocol comprises five steps: moistening the hands with clean running water; Soaping hands, also under the nails, between the fingers and the back of the hand; Scrubbing at least 20 seconds or about twice the length of the song “Happy Birthday”; Rinse hands; Dry them with an air dryer or a clean towel.

However, research has also shown that many people disregard the simple advice of public health experts: for example, a 2013 observational study published in the Journal of Environmental Health found that only 5% of people washed their hands thoroughly after 15 seconds or more have use of the toilet. In fact, the average hand wash time was only six seconds for men and seven seconds for women.

Studies show that healthcare providers who are theoretically best aware of the benefits of hand washing do not always wash their hands.

World bank researcher Claire Chase tried to explain this resistance to hand hygiene in a question-and-answer interview in 2016: “We know that the health benefits of hand washing are only effective in special situations such as cholera outbreaks or severe influenza,” she said. “It shows that people react more strongly to emotional stimuli – those that reflect the desire to care for their own children, to enjoy the prestige of cleanliness, or simply to be disgusted that dirty things could be on their hands.”

Why should you take the time to wash your hands properly? Improved hand hygiene is associated with a 31% reduction in gastrointestinal disease and a 21% reduction in respiratory disease, according to a 2008 meta-analysis in the American Journal of Public Health. Separate studies have shown that “intensive hand washing can reduce the occurrence of diarrhea and respiratory diseases” and that hand hygiene instructions in schools can help reduce illness-related absences during the flu season.

The practice even has an impact on public health on a global scale: a recent study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that increasing hand wash rates at airports around the world slowed down a potential pandemic by 24% to 69% and hand wash The pandemic risk could increase by up to 37% at only 10 large airports.

“Our study concludes that engaging people in proper hand hygiene could be a simple and effective solution to prevent the transmission of infections and reduce the risk of a massive global pandemic,” the authors write.