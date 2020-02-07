MARKETWATCH FRONT SIDE

The last recession was partly caused by a downturn in the property market.

I am 40 years old, have a pension, and saved $ 60,000 for retirement. Should I take out a loan to pay $ 17,500 in credit card debt?

He hopes to be "stress free" from debt.

Coronavirus update: 638 dead, 4 from Royal Caribbean Ship in Bayonne to test, Foxconn to make surgical masks

There are currently 31,424 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, and at least 638 people have died, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

My retirement income is only $ 16,600 a year, but I want to retire to a beach town where the sky is blue and the water is warm – where should I go?

3 points to consider

Keeping a job after the age of 50 is not always easy

Retirement can be as difficult as retirement, a new study shows.

Holy crapuccino! A $ 9 Starbucks coffee never seems to be that expensive again.