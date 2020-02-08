It is unclear when the next recession will come. However, a recent report argues that the U.S. real estate market is unlikely to be significantly affected.

a title insurance company, examined how the country’s real estate market has historically developed during the recession periods. Based on events in past recessions, the report argues that the next recession is unlikely to result in a major decline in house prices.

“While the real estate crisis is still fresh in the minds of many people and triggered the great recession, the US real estate market has weathered all other recessions since 1980,” wrote Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American and author of the report. “In fact, the real estate market could actually help the economy recover from the next recession – a role it has traditionally played in previous economic recoveries.”

and the National Association of Realtors, the report describes how the property market has traditionally struggled with economic downturns. In most other cases, home price appreciation continued at the same pace, and sales growth for existing properties declined only slightly, according to Kushi.

On average, US property prices fell approximately 33% during the Great Recession.

So what did the Great Recession do differently? The real estate boom that preceded the last recession was largely due to an explosion in construction and mortgage lending. Home buyers could take out mortgages without documenting their income and no down payment, and many loans had introductory 0% interest periods that started them cheaply but became more expensive over time.

These homeowners were overpowered. “The housing crisis in the Great Recession was fueled by the fact that job loss was associated with a significant proportion of homeowners who did not have much equity in their homes,” Kushi wrote.

And because developers built so many houses, their house values ​​dropped quickly when the bubble burst, further exacerbating the situation.

Real estate price growth during the current economic expansion has not been fueled by improved access to mortgage credit. Rather, it reflects supply and demand: many Americans want to become homeowners, but the supply of homes for sale is very small, which drives prices up.

While this has made the prospect of buying a home unaffordable for millions of Americans, it has also resulted in those who are homeowners seeing significant growth in their home equity in recent years. This reduces the likelihood that they would be underwater with their credit if house prices fell into recession.

“If we were in a recession, living would be a cushion in my opinion, as the shortage of supply at the entry level suggests that builders could actually continue to build,” said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae

MarketWatch said in December.

There are still red flags that homeowners should look for when it comes to how a possible recession could impact the property market. To begin with, many Americans paid mortgages on their homes as their home values ​​grew. This has reduced the equity these people own and they are more prone to owe more than their home was worth if home prices fell.

Another problem: Many Americans who were in arrears in payment in the wake of the recession and modified their mortgages to avoid enforcement have since taken a back seat. Should these people lose their jobs in a recession, they could easily face enforcement. Research has shown that foreclosures exacerbate the economic downturn – and can lead to ripple effects in a local market that cause other properties to lose value.

At the local level, certain local housing markets could prove more resilient in the event of a recession, depending on the strength of the local economy compared to developments at the national level.