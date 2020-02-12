There is less than a week to register for the vote on March 3rd.

February 18 is officially the last day you register to vote in California to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“Voting is one of our most fundamental rights as a citizen,” said Kelly Sanders, Humboldt County’s voter registrar, in a statement. “The polling station is here to answer your questions, register you for the vote, and ensure that you are ready to hear your vote on election day.”

You can register to vote online at registertovote.ca.gov on February 18, before midnight, or you can sign and return paper registration forms – available from post offices, public libraries, and the polling station – by mail. However, make sure they are postmarked February 18th so that they will be accepted as per the press release.

In order to be able to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen who is over 18 on or before the day of the election, is located in the district and county in which you want to vote, and is not in custody or on parole can become a crime.

If you have moved, changed your mailing address, changed your name or want to change your political party, you should fill out a new registration form even if you are already registered.

To check your registration status and party preference, go to sos.ca.gov/elections/ and click on “My Voter Status”.

The early voting has already started – it starts 29 days before the election day.

Anyone who has recently received a REAL ID should also check their party preference before voting, as some people have changed their party preference after receiving one of the new IDs.

For more information, contact your local polling station or the California Secretary of State’s website.

Sonia Waraich can be reached at 707-441-0506.