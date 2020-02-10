The largest U.S. technology companies are so dominant that relatively large amounts of money are likely to be invested in them because they are heavily weighted in index funds and ETFs.

For this reason, it is important to check them regularly, even if you do not own individual stocks.

In the middle of the winning season, there are a number of other companies doing something that most technology giants have already done: maintaining pricing power for their goods and services, even if they are rapidly increasing sales.

The FAANGs and Microsoft

You are probably familiar with, or overly familiar with, the FAANG group of technology companies. This is Facebook

FB, + 0.34%,

Apple

AAPL + 0.47%

Amazon.com

AMZN + 2.63%

Netflix

NFLX, + 1.17%

and alphabet

Aco, + 1.99%

AcoL, + 2.00%,

This is Google’s holding company. However, Microsoft does not belong to this group

MSFT + 2.62%

This should definitely be included in a list of the rapidly growing technology giants.

Below is a list of the four largest US companies by market cap, followed by Facebook and Netflix, with revenue growth and gross margin comparisons:

Company ticker market cap (in billion USD) Revenue growth – last quarter year-over-year gross margin – last quarter gross margin – last quarter Apple Inc.

AAPL, + 0.47%

$ 1,351 8.7% 38.10% 37.59% Microsoft Corp.

MSFT, + 2.62%

$ 1,326 14.0% 66.51% 61.64% Alphabet Inc. Class A

AcoL, + 2.00%

€ 1,059 17.7% 54.38% 54.23% Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN, + 2.63%

$ 998 20.8% 38.27% 38.13% Facebook Inc. Class A

FB, + 0.34%

$ 491 24.6% 83.44% 83.47% Netflix Inc.

NFLX, + 1.17%

$ 157 30.6% 36.61% 34.71% Source: FactSet

You can click on the tickers to learn more about each company.

These figures all relate to the quarter ending December 31. The group’s combined market cap is $ 5.38 trillion, or 20% of the valuation of the entire S&P 500

SPX + 0.73%.

A company’s gross margin is sales less costs to sell divided by sales. This is a measure of pricing power.

If a company’s gross margin has decreased, this could indicate that discounting is required to defend market share. It can also be a temporary phenomenon when a company tries to separate itself from its competitors.

It is always good to see that the gross margin increases as sales increase, while a longer decline in the margin indicates major problems, especially if sales do not grow significantly. (Gross margins are not available for most financial companies, including banks and insurance companies.)

All of these technology giants, with the exception of Apple, saw double-digit sales growth, although Apple’s sales growth improved significantly compared to previous quarters when the iPhone maker dealt with the difficulties caused by the US-China trade crisis. Apple’s gross margin has since improved.

Netflix was the winner of sales growth, and it’s revealing to see how much higher Facebook’s gross margin is than that of others.

More companies will follow

By February 3, 54% of the S & P 500

SPX, + 0.73%

Corporations had reported results for fiscal quarters that ended on October 25 or later.

In addition to the technology giants mentioned above, here are 23 companies from the S&P 500 that saw revenue growth of at least 10% this season, while increasing their gross margin. The list is sorted by sales growth:

Company Ticker Market Capitalization (in billion USD) Revenue growth – last quarter year-on-year gross margin – last quarter gross margin – last quarter Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VRTX, + 1.95%

$ 60 63.6% 86.91% 85.84% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

ARE, + 1.80%

$ 20 62.7% 53.21% 36.96% Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD, + 5.09%

$ 53 49.9% 44.62% 37.84% Invesco Ltd.

IVZ, + 1.98%

$ 8 48.8% 69.70% 65.12% ServiceNow Inc.

NOW + 0.50%

€ 65 33.0% 77.78% 76.50% Autodesk Inc.

ADSK, -0.44%

$ 44 26.3% 89.40% 88.47% Electronic Arts Inc.

EA, -0.36%

24.8% 67.80% 67.16% Hess Corp.

HES, -0.90%

$ 17 24.6% 8.67% -5.26% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ALXN, + 0.45%

23.7% 91.74% 84.20% Intuitive Surgical Inc.

ISRG, + 0.95%

$ 65 22.1% 70.13% 70.06% Align Technology Inc.

ALGN, + 0.14%

$ 20 21.7% 72.63% 72.52% BlackRock Inc.

BLK, + 0.96%

$ 82 21.6% 83.32% 79.21% Copart Inc.

CPRT, -0.05%

$ 23 20.2% 44.85% 41.45% Conagra Brands Inc.

CAG, + 0.91%

$ 16 18.3% 28.54% 28.31% NextEra Energy Inc.

NEE, + 0.82%

$ 130 17.8% 33.30% 25.37% Biogen Inc.

BIIB, + 0.07%

$ 49 16.6% 87.82% 82.03% PayPal Holdings Inc.

PYPL, + 0.99%

$ 137 16.4% 44.93% 40.20% D.R. Horton Inc.

DHI, + 1.35%

$ 22 14.3% 23.29% 21.82% ResMed Inc.

RMD, + 1.01%

$ 24 13.1% 56.86% 56.50% T. Rowe Price Group

TROW, + 0.17%

32 12.5% ​​86.10% 82.40% MSCI Inc. Class A

MSCI, + 1.22%

$ 25 12.4% 77.64% 74.09% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

EV, + 0.14%

$ 13 11.8% 27.97% 27.32% Idexx Laboratories Inc.

IDXX, + 0.27%

€ 24 10.2% 54.70% 54.41%

No small number can tell you the real story of a company’s recent success. So if you are interested in a single investment, you should do a lot of homework to understand why sales have increased so much.

Then you have to form your own opinion as to whether the company’s business strategy allows it to remain very competitive, at least for the next decade.

