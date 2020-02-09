He downloads an app while falling free from a distance of 15,000 feet.



Etisalat has demonstrated its 5G technology, this time through an adrenaline-fueled free fall from 15,000 feet away.

Red Bull skydiver Dani Roman jumps out of an airplane to find out if you can download a 4GB mobile data app in time to open a parachute.

On average, skydivers have to release their parachute after 30 seconds from a distance of 15,000 feet.

“Can Etisalat 5G download 4 GB in time to open my parachute?” asks the Spanish professional skydiver in the video, who has been traveling and traveling the world since 2016.

There’s only one way to find out, he says. Etisalat is testing to download a 4GB game for Mohammed Al Kaabi, an Emirati YouTuber with a channel called UAE Skills, just in time for Dani to open his parachute.

It starts like any other parachute jump in which Dani jumps out of the plane. Tension rises as the Mohammed and Etisalat surveillance team excitedly waits for the game to fully download in 30 seconds and Dani to pick up the cue to use his parachute.

After the download is complete, Dani deploys his parachute. Etisalat effortlessly downloads the 4 GB game to its 5G network in less than the specified time. In contrast, 4G could only download 0.75 GB for the same 30 second period.

