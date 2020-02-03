Advertisement

Question: I have been based in the United Arab Emirates for 25 years. My last job was in a private hospital in the Emirate of Dubai, which was terminated at the end of my trial period. However, I asked my employer to give me an additional three months before canceling my residence visa so that I could look for a new job that my employer verbally agreed to. After another three months, my employer asked me to sign the documents to cancel my residence visa and I followed my employer’s request. However, I was not paid my salary in the six days that I was employed in October 2019. My employer also asks me to pay the three monthly salaries and health insurance fees. On the other hand, my employer refuses to give me a plane ticket to my home country. Does my employer have the right to charge me the three-month salary and health insurance costs? Am I entitled to a plane ticket to my home country?

Based on your questions, we assume that your employer is located in the mainland of the Emirate of Dubai, and therefore the provisions of Dubai Law No. (11) of 2013 on Health Insurance in the Emirate of Dubai (the Dubai Health Insurance Act) ‘) and Federal Act No. (8) of 1980 regulating employment relationships in the UAE (the ‘Labor Law’) applies.

In response to the first part of your request, it may indicate that an employer is required to provide health insurance coverage to its employees and that the employer is responsible for the cost of the employee’s health insurance coverage. This is in line with Articles 10 (1) and 10 (2) of the Dubai Health Insurance Act, which stipulate:

“Article 10:

The employer is obliged to do the following:

1-Insure the employees with health insurance in accordance with the health insurance applicable there; to ensure compliance with the provisions of this Act and the decisions adopted on the basis of this Act.

2. Pay the cost of such health insurance rather than getting the beneficiaries to do so. “

It is the sole responsibility of the employer to pay the cost of his employee’s health insurance. Therefore, any claim by an employer on his employee to pay costs resulting from the employee’s health insurance coverage violates Article 10 paragraph 2 of the Dubai Health Insurance Act.

In response to the second part of your request, an employer bears the cost of returning the worker to his or her home country after an employment relationship has ended. This is in line with Article 131 of the Labor Code, which states:

“After expiry of the contract, the employer bears the costs for the return of the employee to his rental station or at another agreed time. If an employee joins another employer after the end of his contract, the latter bears the costs of the return of the employee at the end of his service ,

Without prejudice to the above, the competent authorities will do so at the employer’s expense if the employer does not return the worker or fail to pay his or her return costs, and can then be used to repay any costs incurred in this connection.

If the reason for the termination of the contract is due to the employee, it will be returned at the employee’s expense, provided the employee has the means of payment. “

In view of the above provisions of the Dubai Health Insurance Act and the Labor Act, it should be noted that your employer should bear the cost of your health insurance. In addition, your employer is obliged to issue you with a flight ticket for your return to your home country, and you are entitled to compensation until the last day of your employment with your employer. Since you mentioned that your employer refused to pay your fees and return costs, you can file a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emirates.

Know the law

After expiry of the contract, the employer bears the costs of returning the employee to his rental station or to another, mutually agreed place

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is admitted to the bar in Dubai, the UK and India. All details about his company can be found at: www.amalawyers.com. Readers can email their questions to [email protected] or Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

