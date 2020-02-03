Advertisement

Here is an explanation of who is not resident and who is not.



An Indian citizen who has a permanent home in the United Arab Emirates and who has a job or business in the United Arab Emirates and who spends most of his time in the United Arab Emirates would not be affected by a new provision in the 2020 Finance Act and the United Arab Emirates remain resident in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian government said on Sunday.

Section 2020 of the Finance Act 2020 introduced a subsection (1A), which provides that an Indian citizen is resident in India if he is not taxable anywhere else.

UAE NRIs do not have to pay Indian income tax

To dispel any doubts about the new provision, the government says: “There is an Indian citizen living in the United Arab Emirates. If a person stays in the United Arab Emirates for 183 days or more in a calendar year, they will be deemed to be under the law United Arab Emirates. If under Section (1A), it also becomes resident in India. It is a tie breaking process. The tie breaking rule is applied in accordance with Article 4 of the UAE Indian DTAA. “

The first rule is where that person has a permanent home. If he only has a permanent home in the UAE, the tie-breaker test is decided in favor of his residence in the UAE.

According to the government, if he has a permanent home in the United Arab Emirates and India, we will go for the second test, which is about personal and economic relationships. If a person is employed only in the UAE or has a business establishment only in the UAE or has a source of income only in the UAE, then their economic relationship would only be in the UAE. In such a scenario, he would be based in the United Arab Emirates.

If he has personal and economic relationships in both India and the United Arab Emirates, the next test is where he has his habitual residence. The criteria for habitual residence are determined according to the period of stay in a country. If a person actually only lives in the United Arab Emirates and visits India occasionally, they would be based in the United Arab Emirates, the government continues.

The following scenario would illustrate this rule: 1) An Indian citizen is a permanent resident only in India and begins to reside in the UAE to avoid paying taxes in India. In this case, he would be resident in India and taxable on global income in India.

2) An Indian citizen has a permanent home in India and personal and economic relationships as well as only in India. To avoid paying taxes in India, he begins to stay in India. He also buys a house in the UAE, but personal and economic relationships remain in India. In this case, he would be resident in India and taxable on global income in India.

3) If, on the other hand, an Indian citizen was only permanently resident in the United Arab Emirates, he would be resident in the United Arab Emirates and not affected by this new provision.

4) If he has a permanent residence in both India and the United Arab Emirates, but only has a personal and economic interest in the United Arab Emirates. For example, he only has employment, a branch, or a source of income in the United Arab Emirates. In this case, he is based in the United Arab Emirates and would not be affected by this new provision.

5) Another situation would be if an Indian citizen has a permanent home and a personal and economic interest in both India and the United Arab Emirates and if he is a regular visitor to the United Arab Emirates and occasionally travels to India habitual residence in the United Arab Emirates and he is resident in the UAE and is not affected by this provision.

