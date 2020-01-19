advertisement

Paramore is an American rock band – no doubt, but the band’s ability to move their lyrics and sound from hard rock to emo, and pop rock has earned it a place as one of the most influential rock bands of the 2000s.

Formed in the small town of Franklin, Tennessee in 2004, lead singer and songwriter Hayley Williams was only 15 years old at the time and did not know where Paramore’s reach would go. But the band quickly became famous with their second album Riot! in 2007, with ‘Misery Business’ as the most important single.

The single remained on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 30 weeks and made Paramore and Hayley Williams more of a household name. Paramore continued to see success with their 2009 album Brand New Eyes, with ‘Decode’, a song on the original soundtrack of Twilight films. But despite their growing fans and fame, the group also had a fair share of personal problems.

Guitarist Josh Farro of Paramore and Williams date back to the early years of the band, but later broke up. The two decided to keep their relationship secret because they did not want fans to focus more on their relationship than on their music.

The split may even have led to most of William’s songwriting on Paramore’s new album. On this subject, Williams said in an MTV live stream: “I would say that a large majority of those songs are related to the relationship we had and then that we had to recover … And it was really difficult because we were all friends, and then broke up and underwent every form of tension, because a band really influenced all lyrics. ”

Despite the Fleetwood Mac approach to the breakup and use of songwriting as an outlet, the band continued to make friends and more music, including “Ain’t It Fun”, Paramore’s single about maturing, and the daunting reality of “the real world” . “The number is one of their largest numbers on the map, the second after” The Only Exception. “

And if you recently miss the unique sound of Hayley Williams and its colorful locks, there is good news in store. Last month on her birthday, the singer revealed that she would release new music in January 2020 as part of her new solo project. In a tweet, Williams wrote: “… I made something that I’m going to call mine. It’s a very special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January.”

As promised, Williams has recently released a number of teasers with new music coming soon. “Petals for Armor” posters as well as a link to a website of the same name have been spotted by New Yorkers in the city and also in Nashville, Tennessee. Williams then returned to her Twitter on January 6 to release a 5-second video teaser with a release date of January 22, 2020.

She’s back, so watch out! Let us know if you look forward to ‘Petals for Armor’ and more new music by Hayley Williams.

