Norma – Fitzrovia

Ben Tish’s new restaurant is a town house in Fitzrovia that literally shines. Moorish tiles, velvet cabins, and sweeping archways – along with some amazing smells of eggplant, tomato, citrus, and salty cheese rippling through the air – make this place a Sicilian summer evening that winter in London may be closest to. Read our report here.

Norma, 8 Charlotte Street, W1T 2LS

Archipelago – Goodge Street

They are more famous for their menu than for the archipelago decor, but the interior is exotic in itself – eat your insect salad or your cured snake meat amid an abundance of red silk, golden ornaments, palm trees, and peacock feathers. The jumble of styles and incomparable furniture (almost) prevents velvet, silk, and the fact that you’re probably sitting on a gold-plated throne from becoming kitsch. Great old Persian imperial war vibrations.

Archipelago, 53, Cleveland Street, W1T 4JJ

Clos Maggiore – Leicester Square

This French favorite has received a number of suggestions. Although the restaurant itself is nice enough – all warm light and oil paintings – it is the conservatory that hopeful applicants will seek; Moaning bars with flowers over the ceiling and archways.

Clos Maggiore, 33, King Street, WC2E 8JD

Cafe Van Gogh – oval

Lots to love about this nonprofit South London. Last but not least, the order with which they let their entire income flow back into community projects. Likewise, eating with hearty, soul-warming, fully vegan cuisine at ridiculously low prices. Honest. Like comedy double-take-low for this meal. But on top of that, it’s a beauty – walls littered with chaotically hanging Van Gogh prints and a massive ceiling painting inspired by the starry sky that arches over your seats.

Cafe Van Gogh, 88 Brixton Road, SW9 6BE. Closes at 9pm on most evenings and is not open on Mondays.

Circolo Popolare – Fitzrovia

Circolo Popolar’s ironic and funny sister in Shoreditch, the Big Mamma Group’s second London restaurant that brings a lot of seventies to Fitzrovia, shines like Gloria. Sprinkled with fairy lights and trailing plants, ice cream cups and flaming cocktails, this is a noisy house party of a restaurant that sounds too much, but it’s just perfect for a chaotic good time.

Circolo Popolare, 40-41 Rathbone Place, W1T 1HX.

L’oscar restaurant at L’oscar London – Holborn

Once upon a time there was a Baptist church. Today, L’oscar, today an opulent, gem-colored peacock of a hotel, is more suitable for debauchery than for holiness. Mirrors, butterflies and golden birds sprout from every available surface; The main room is a sea of ​​dark purple loot curtains and velvet armchairs with occasionally shimmering marble or gold stains. Fervent and relentlessly wasteful.

L’oscar, 2-6 Southampton Row, WC1B 4AA

The Oak W2 – Westbourne Park

The Oak is beautiful everywhere. However, if you’re ready to forego the full menu in the downstairs gastropub, try the Upstairs at the Oak for the tapas menu and the even nicer and more informal bar. The dark red curtains are drawn and the sofas are more reminiscent of that Salon of your country estate as at a London pub.

The Oak, 137, Westbourne Park Road, W2 5QL

Petersham Nurseries – Richmond

Lots of restaurants in London do the outside In terms of impact – the garden conservatory in Blixen and the spring salon are also good places to get some foliage indoors – but Petersham Nurseries have been doing this for longer and with a more relaxed feel than most , It is only open for lunch and can usually be booked well in advance due to the beauty of the flower-filled room and the great chefs it attracts.

Petersham Nurseries, Church Lane, Petersham Road, TW10 7AB

Crocker’s Folly – Johannes Holz

It’s okay this restaurant, isn’t it? You know if you are interested in this spectacularly decorated, listed building. If you are in a place where the chandelier light is reflected by the tall windows and gold-plated mirrors and a matte light shines on the dark wood of the walls and heavy leather furniture, you could do worse than this boutique, a few streets away Lords cricket ground.

Crocker’s Folly, 24, Aberdeen Place, NW8 8JR

Campania – Colombia road

Relatively difficult to find, even harder to leave – unlike some of the places we’ve covered here, this small Italian restaurant is less about size than a little faded, shabby beauty. In a narrow back street of Bethnal Green, it’s beautiful inside and out in nondescript, faded wood, bare lightbulbs, and a kind of candlelight.

Campania, 23, Ezra Street, E2 7RH

Beast – Bond Street

The menu at the Beast is not for everyone. Or for every day: you can’t live on crabs and Angus steak alone. But the restaurant is special, with candlelight and warmth and long wooden tables. There’s a certain Game of Thrones that feels like your ancestors’ banquet hall, but without the undercurrent of smoldering violence. All the wildness here happens with the huge plates of meat and seafood.

Beast, space for 3 chapels, W1G 0BG

Victory Villa – Stoke Newington

Victory Mansion is as beautiful as your cool friend’s living room – within easy reach if you just start collecting interesting art objects and scraps of wallpaper with palm fronds. Or you can invest in art deco lacquer, dark wood and dark green leather furniture. They also have to be great at making cocktails with a dystopian theme and incredible snacks in the bar. So it’s much easier to accept that you don’t do any of that and go to the Victory Villa instead.

Victory Villa, 18, Stoke Newington High Street, N16 7PL