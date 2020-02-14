Trouble in paradise? Real housewives from Beverly Hills Stars Dorit and PK Kemsley Rumors of a breakup have been released on Friday, February 14. The 43-year-old Dorit shared a black and white selfie and a photo of her with her children Jagger [6] and Phoenix [3]. She wrote the photos titled “Happy Valentine’s Day for the love of my life”, added three heart emojis and the hashtags “#truelove #family #forever”.

PK, 52, replied with a comment. “I love you, happy Valentine’s Day, baby,” he wrote.

However, two sources exclusively confirm Us Weekly that the couple is not well and the music manager lives with his friends in London. The couple’s relationship problems were first reported in the Friday episode of the podcast “The Bitch Sesh”.

The reality stars made headlines for their legal struggles last year. A man claimed PK owed him $ 1.2 million and the couple’s bank account was reportedly blocked in September 2019. Dorit denied that the freeze reports were true and the lawsuits were later resolved. Despite the struggles, the Beverly Beach designer told us a month later that she and her husband were “super tight” through everything.

“We are super strong and most of it is simply disproportionate,” she said at the time. “So you learn to be deaf and just keep going with life. And our life is a pretty fabulous bubble, you know, with our two lovely kids and I have a great husband and it’s easy to stay strong. “

Dorit made comments in June Camille Grammer made on the show and claimed PK owed one of her friends money.

“PK’s affairs and whoever comes out and tries to say that he owes him money is from another life. It’s way ahead of me, it’s way before his bankruptcy,” she said during the RHOBH aftershow is at its peak – and when you go public, unfortunately, it comes from the woodworking and that’s exactly what happens. The story contains much more than what people think they know, and there is a lot I cannot say, of course, because it is in the hands of the lawyers and where it should be. “

The couple’s representative denies that he broke up.

