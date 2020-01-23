advertisement

What does a company have to do to be hated?

Not the likely question for a marketing director on this planet, but given Morning Consult’s new opening ranking as “The 25 Most Trusted Brands in America”, the answer seems to be, “Much more than anyone can imagine.”

At the top of the list, ahead of winners such as Dove, Tide, Ziploc, Crest and Clorox, are two technology giants that have been beaten with enough bad press to get any company to hide under one big stone: Amazon

advertisement

AMZN, -0.58%

is No. 2 and Google

Aco, + 0.16%

TogetL, + 0.14%

is No. 3.

Two days after this ranking was published, both companies were on a different chart, but this was not exactly the table of honor. Amazon’s and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) ranked first and third, respectively, on Slate’s recently published “Evil List” by the technology companies that do the most damage.

Perennial problems

Neither Amazon nor Google have been pimped up because of their behavior in a back alley. In July, the Department of Justice opened an antitrust review on Amazon and Google, as well as on Facebook and Apple. Elizabeth Warren called for the dissolution of Amazon and Google. The Federal Trade Commission is examining Amazon’s vise-like influence on third-party providers. Last month, Bernie Sanders called on Amazon not to pay federal taxes for 2018.

For years, Amazon warehouse workers have been making public complaints about how dangerous the conditions are. The Atlanta Journal constitution revealed a package of incentives to lure a new Amazon department store to Gwinnett County that cost taxpayers $ 19.7 million.

Google appears to be punished for privacy issues by European institutions or in the U.S. for children in the YouTube section as often as the seasons change. The EU hit Google three times with billions in fines. The slate ranking indicated that CEO Sundar Pichai reset Google employees’ weekly feedback meetings once a month to avoid leaks and potentially address employee concerns.

American favorites

Although Amazon and Google are the subject of endless investigations into data protection, allegations and lawsuits and our private lives are becoming open books for these companies, they smell of roses for the American public.

According to the Morning Consult ranking, they are even more trustworthy than M & Ms! M & Ms are chocolates that are never in legal trouble, do not record data from your television, and are eaten by presidential candidates rather than beaten.

Why are Amazon and Google at the top of this chart and the other tech bad guys Facebook

FB, -0.36%

and Apple

AAPL, -0.35%

are not to be found anywhere?

Because both are about comfort and not the other two. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was a broken record in obsessive customer care from day one. He said it on CNBC back in 1999 and apparently used the words “customer” or “customer” 443 times in his annual letter to shareholders.

Amazon has given Americans so many hours of their precious time that it is a breeze to overlook Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who claims the company destroyed the US retail industry in July. It’s hard to hate a company that can deliver your $ 20 VCNY Home Ashley light blue, beige, and gray linen curtain in just two days, and bring Bezos’ $ 36 billion divorce case to justice.

In spring 2018, Google removed the longstanding “don’t be angry” clause from its code of conduct, thereby ensuring that they do the work of the devil. So what’s the point of the Emirati news app ToTok returning to its Play Store after it turns out to be a spy tool? Try telling this to 1.2 billion monthly active Gmail users, or over 155 million users who didn’t get lost when they drove to Uncle Joe’s house because they activated Google Maps.

Facebook, Apple

Facebook can be addictive and allow free calls to your friends overseas. However, it cannot determine your tinder date, forward you to the taco shop across town, or download the new Selena Gomez album. For the past four years, Apple has been less about innovation than expensive upgrades.

During my ten years as an advertising manager at the US market research company YouGov BrandIndex, I classified Amazon and Google as “Teflon”. Due to massive crunching, they were usually among the top 10 most perceived brands of daily consumer data of the year. Even the war over publisher Hachette’s e-book sales terms in 2014, which led some of the best-known authors to take sides, barely affected Amazon’s perception.

As long as everything is done exactly as it should, the public doesn’t seem to care whether their personal information is absorbed, analyzed, stored and sold.

Back to the original question: What does a company have to do to be hated? You won’t find it in Morning Consult’s 31-page report because it doesn’t reveal the least trusted brands in its ranking. From my experience with BrandIndex, I assume that cable television news channels are in the bottom row. However, they are very profitable and prove that you cannot go wrong if you are not trustworthy.

Drew Kerr is the founder and president of Four Corners Communications, a New York-based PR and executive storytelling consultancy.

advertisement