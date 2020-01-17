advertisement

CAIRO: During the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939), thousands of volunteers crossed national borders and traveled to Spain to fight General Franco and his nationalist forces with the Republicans.

Among the many Arab volunteers who participated in this war, the Jerusalem-born communist and writer Najati Sidqi – who saw his family of three children and his wife (a Ukrainian Jew) – spread throughout the world in the course of his political activism .

The story of Sidqi and that of his eldest daughter Dawlat – who was sent to an orphanage in Moscow when both her parents were imprisoned in the early 1930s and only reunited with her family in Beirut at the age of 26 – form the core of De documentary ‘You Come from Far Away’ by the Egyptian film maker Amal Ramsis is currently touring the festival circuit.

The film is a portrait of this Arabian family and its lifelong diaspora as a result of the Spanish civil war and other 20th-century conflicts, including the Second World War, the Palestinian Nakba and the Lebanese civil war.

In addition to telling a little known story – of the Arabs who fought voluntarily in the Spanish civil war – the film is also very personal. (Supplied)

Ramsis tells the story of Sidqi through extensive interviews with Dawlat (based in Moscow) and his other daughter, Hind (based in Greece). Ramsis also contains excerpts from Sidqi’s own memoirs, archive footage of wars from the 20th century and letters and photos from the family archive.

In essence, it is the story of Dawlat, whose only contact was with her family through letters from and to her parents. But it is also the story of a Palestinian man who refused to accept borders, an attitude that he eloquently described in his memoirs, in a sentence quoted in the film: “I am an Arab volunteer. I came to defend freedom at the front in Madrid, to defend Damascus in Guadalajara, Jerusalem in Cordoba, Baghdad in Toledo, Cairo in Cadiz and Tetuan in Burgos. “

It is the oscillation of the film between both the personal and the collective – or rather the understanding of both as one and the same – that makes it truly inimitable.

