The Archbishop of Vancouver, J. Michael Miller, asked believers on Wednesday to pray for the “Suffering Church in China” as the effects of the corona virus continue to increase worldwide.

In a statement, Archbishop Miller said: “The outbreak of the corona virus is an invitation to continue our prayers for the suffering Church in China. As Chinese health and political officials struggle to contain the virus, please pray that they will see solidarity in the response of the global community, rooted in Christian charity. May God grant wisdom and healing as the countries of the world work to prevent a global epidemic. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for us. “

Pope Francis also asked believers to “pray for our Chinese brothers and sisters” affected by the “cruel” coronavirus epidemic.

“May you find a way to recovery as soon as possible,” he said, since the total number of infections in mainland China is estimated at over 44,000, with cases in more than 20 countries.

The Covid-19, as the disease is officially called, has killed more than 1,100 people in China where it occurred.

However, on Wednesday the country reported the lowest number of new cases in almost two weeks, with 2,015 new cases confirmed on Tuesday.

In its latest move to stop the spread, China has announced it will postpone children’s return to school. Several provinces closed schools by the end of February.

Pope Francis had already expressed concern about the coronavirus epidemic on January 26, when he prayed for his victims and families during Angelus.

Because of these concerns, the Holy See donated 600,000 masks to distribute to people in the most affected areas.

A statement from the Vatican press office said the masks had been sent to Hubei, Zhejiang and Fujian provinces to limit the spread of the corona virus, and was a collaborative effort between the Papal Almoner and the Chinese Church Mission Center in Italy with the Vatican pharmacy.

CNA with B.C. Catholic files.