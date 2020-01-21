Archaeologists search for St. Edmund's grave among tennis courts

advertisement

Amid the celebration of the 1000th anniversary of the founding of St. Edmund Abbey in Bury St. Edmund’s town, an archaeological study of the grounds has led to excitement about the possible discovery of the resting place of St. Edmund, the first patron saint of England.

The focus of the research will be among the tennis courts at Abbey Gardens, which allegedly cover the tomb of St. Edmund. The Abbey of St. Edmund Heritage Partnership is expected to request grants to pay for the work, including archaeological monitoring of the tennis court renovations, as well as geophysical scans of the land below to view potential archaeological finds without disturbing the website.

Ipswich Star reports that the effort is expected to last around 5 weeks, which is as long as the beautification effort will last. The English news item spoke with Pastor Canon Matthew Vernon, president of the Heritage Partnership, who explained:

“Although our scan would include the site of the old tennis courts, the aim is to promote research and to discover more about which structures, artifacts and other links to the medieval past of the abbey can be found under a much larger part of the former abbey lie.”

The Abbey Gardens are only a third of the land that was once owned by the Abbey of St. Edmund. If the study of the land does not yield the location of the grave of St. Edmund, it may be that it is somewhere else on the property that once extended over much of what is now the city.

Joanna Rayner, member of the West Suffolk Council Cabinet for Recreation and Culture, noted that any discovery on the site – whether it is the grave, another old structure or even a small artifact – would be an honor to find during the 1,000th anniversary celebration of the Abbey. She said:

“Although we already have a lot of history and heritage to be proud of, there is so much more that we hope to discover in 2020 and it looks like it can be a very exciting year.”

