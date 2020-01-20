Arabic designs add flair to the red carpet of the SAGs

advertisement

DUBAI: Arabic designers took over the red carpet at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Jennifer Lopez, Yvonne Strahovski and Sian Clifford showing off Middle Eastern looks.

Singer and actress Lopez, who was nominated for a prize for best supporting actress for her role in “Hustlers”, showed off a slender black number by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and thigh-high slit . The column dress had a train on the floor and the star accepted the look with sparkling diamonds and a chic make-up with hair blades around her face.

Meanwhile, Australian actress Strahovski opted for a completely white look from the London Emirati label Khyeli.

With the help of designer Ahmed Khyeli, fashion house Strahovski dressed in an ethereal turtleneck gown from the Spring / Summer 2020 collection.

The look had a cut-out for a boo-boo on the bodice, along with elegant off-the-shoulder sleeves that ended just above the elbows.

The British stage and TV actress Clifford chose to show off a dramatic burgundy velvet pantsuit, complete with a deep neckline and golden details on the jet black lapel. The glamorous evening look came with thanks to Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad.

The leading ladies were all present when South Korean film “Parasite” shocked the Screen Actors Guild Awards by winning the top prize of the night, a historic victory that pushed the black comedy into the Oscars battle.

The critical hit film overcame the language barrier to win excellent performance from a cast in a film, the SAG equivalent of a best film Academy Award, AFP reported.

“I’m a little embarrassed because we’re now the parasites of Hollywood,” actor Lee Sun-Kyun joked.

Director Bong Joon-Ho admitted that “it is true that momentum is growing” for the Oscars.

Combining comedy, drama and horror genres, the film follows a poor family while infiltrating a richer household and tackling the ever-widening class wave.

“Although the title is” Parasite, “I think the film is about coexistence and how we can all live together,” said star Song Kang-ho, who won the prize.

The much-humored film had missed the top prizes at the Golden Globes and Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards.

But Sunday’s victory underlines the extraordinary popularity of the Hollywood break-out film.

It defeated “Bombshell”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” during the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

