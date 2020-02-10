They are known worldwide as the GCC for the Gulf Cooperation Council. But in the Middle East, ATM could be a more appropriate acronym for these rich petro-states. Since the 1970s at the latest, Saudi Arabia & Company have spread their wealth in the region, bought friends and influence and put out fires.

The oil wealth is so high that Donald Trump’s plan for peace for prosperity, unveiled last month, is not without reason that the Arabian Gulf countries are putting a large part of the $ 50 billion in development aid to the Palestinian state on a solid economic footing become. In fact, keeping the GCC wallets open is probably the main reason the White House has thwarted Netanyahu’s annexation plans.

Trump is not the only one expecting golf money. Hamas and Israel rely on Qatar to deliver suitcases full of cash so that Gaza is not a step away from the humanitarian catastrophe and widespread war against Israel. $ 23 billion in golf money prevented the Egyptian economy from collapsing after the Abdel Fattah al-Sissi coup. Lebanon has been counting on golf aid for a long time and until recently hoped to receive bailouts to avoid default.

These are just a few examples of how Gulf oil wealth has become so critical for the Middle East. But as the International Monetary Fund announced last week, the giant ATM in the Arab world is running out of money.

How To Spend $ 2 Trillion In 15 Years

How fast that will depend on the future oil price. If prices remain roughly at their current level, the estimated $ 2 trillion in accumulated financial assets could decrease to zero in 15 years. Even oil worth $ 100 a barrel would only delay the inevitable until 2051. If the oil drops to an average of $ 20, the day will arrive in 2027.

What has happened is that the fundamentals of the global oil market are changing rapidly. On the one hand, the new technology has created new sources of fossil fuels, especially from American shale. On the other hand, climate change is accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies. In the meantime, economic growth is less dependent on the consumption of more oil than in the past.

The result will be that global oil demand is expected to peak around 2041. Even before that, demand will grow much more slowly than in the past, and prices are unlikely to hit their previous highs of $ 100 a barrel or more.

As a financial institution, the IMF is interested in the fiscal impact of the new oil age on the GCC countries. In short, it will be a more difficult life for Gulf residents who (until recently) will enjoy an easy, tax-free life, guaranteed jobs in bloated public services, and excellent infrastructure.

Oil bills can no longer pay the bills. The GCC countries know this and have started to set themselves apart from oil. Most notable is Crown Prince Mohammad Bin-Salman’s 2030 vision to diversify the Saudi economy into high-tech, tourism, and other industries.

But even if he succeeds (which I doubt he will), the new Saudi economy will not be able to finance the lifestyle Saudis have become used to. As the IMF points out, GCC governments now receive 80 cents for every dollar of hydrocarbon GDP they generate, while the rest of their economies only generate 10 cents per dollar. To make up for the difference, they need to raise taxes to an unaffordable level and / or drastically cut spending.

The process has already started, but as the IMF warns, most GCC countries will have to make much more cuts to avoid wasting their accumulated savings.

The IMF refers only temporarily (“a difficult intergenerational decision”) to the social and political impact of this process, but it is obvious that it will be enormous.

Elegant, but shabby

At home, it is by no means certain that the golf regime will survive the transition from one of the richest countries in the world to living as a noble, shabby, middle-income country.

The Gulf’s political stability is based in part on the regime’s royal lineage, but also on its ability to spread prosperity. Appendix A: When the Arab Spring exploded, the GCC countries spent a lot of money on raises and other useful things to ensure political calm. This will not be a realistic option next time.

This is troubling enough, but the effects of poorer golf will affect the Middle East. It is the Gulf’s money, far more than its dubious military strength, that plays a crucial role in the fight against Iran’s regional ambitions. The same applies to his golf money, which keeps economically troubled countries such as Jordan and Tunisia alive.

The Golf is not only a gigantic ATM, but also a huge employment agency for the Arab world, which offers work to around 25 million Egyptians, Lebanese and Palestinians who cannot find a job at home. Expats make an important contribution to the domestic economy and reduce the political risk posed by the mass of unemployed. However, as GCC countries’ finances become more difficult and more and more locals are forced to join the workforce, the jobs of these expats are under increasing threat.

If the Middle East is always messy now, wait another 10 years when less money and fewer jobs are available to buy a minimum of peace and stability. The worst has yet to come.

