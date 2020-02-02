Advertisement

Citizens pray for their safety and health.



An Egyptian girl’s brave gesture to stay in the middle of the Coronavirus outbreak in China is taking hearts online.

According to reports from the Arab press, an Egyptian girl identified as Basma Mustafa has decided to stay in China due to fear of infecting her family with the fatal corona virus when she returns home.

In a post on Facebook, Mustafa said that many reasons influenced her decision to stay in China. He praised the country for its work to prevent the virus from spreading, praised the construction of hospitals – in a few days – and took the necessary measures to stop the virus.

According to Emarat Al Youm, she has confidence in China’s many years of experience in dealing with various types of viruses and will also find a cure for the novel corona virus.

“I have been living in this country for a long time and have been loyal to it. I respect everyone’s decision to leave China at the moment, but it is my duty to stay in my second country, especially if I am prone to infections. I will like every other Chinese is treated equally and maybe even better because I’m a foreigner (in their country). “Basma added.

How countries do Noträumungen From Wuhan and China, the young girl’s decision to stay in the country and avoid a possible spread of the disease in Egypt is recommended online. Internet users pray for their security.

As of Saturday, 304 people have died in China as a result of nCoV. The Philippines reported the first death outside of China today.

