DUBAI: The 92nd Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, and brought a crowd of celebrities who descended on the red carpet of Hollywood Boulevard with the finest threads of recognition and celebration to match peers in film and watch TV. The Oscars are one of the most-watched red carpets in the world, which means the stars are at stake a lot to bring their fashionable A-Game, and they haven’t disappointed.

Youssra wears Zuhair Murad at the 2020 Oscars. AFP

The region was represented by the Egyptian cult superstar Youssra, who came to the ceremony on Sunday evening in an ivory-colored Zuhair Murad dress with sleeves. The Lebanese designer was also responsible for the sheer black, gold ornate design worn by British television host Carly Steel and American model Molly Sims on the red carpet with their long-sleeved number.

Sandra Oh wears Elie Saab at the 2020 Oscars. AFP

Meanwhile, Canadian-Korean actress Sandra Oh looked into Elie Saab’s house to dress her for the occasion. She chose a statement, a pale pink, ruffled candy with larger-than-life tulle shoulders, which was hot-picked by the Lebanese designer’s latest couture runway, which he unveiled in Paris last month.

Lilliana Vazquez wears Rami Kadi at the 2020 Oscars. AFP

Elsewhere on the red carpet, E! News presenters Giuliana Rancic and Lilliana Vazquez both chose regional designs for the biggest ceremony of the year. Rancic was amazed at a flaming red feathered creation with zipper details by the Omani couture label Atelier Zuhra, while Vazquez chose a long, strapless pearl dress by the designer Rami Kadi, who was born in Beirut.

Waad Al-Khateab wears Reem Masi at the 92nd Academy Awards. AFP

And although Waad al-Khateab’s Syrian war documentary “For Sama” did not win the golden statuette for the best documentary, her dress by the Syrian designer Reem Masri read in Arabic: “We dared to dream and will not regret dignity.” proved that you don’t have to take an award home to be a winner.

Scarlett Johansson wears Oscar de la Renta on the Oscars 2020 red carpet. AFP

Other notable looks include Penelope Cruz’s archived Chanel creation from the haute couture collection from 1995 and Scarlett Johansson in a transparent corset Oscar de la Renta design. Natalie Portman, the main actress of “Black Swan”, made a feminist statement in Dior’s ethereal embroidered cape with the names of directors who were overlooked by the academy – including Greta Gerwig from “Little Women” – which was embroidered into the fabric ,

Natalie Portman wears Dior at the 92nd Academy Awards. AFP

In the meantime, the urge for sustainability was evident in chic pieces such as “Bombshell” star and Margot Robbie’s vintage Chanel couture dress from spring 1994, which featured a jewel pendant and cuffed sleeves that were completely detached from the strapless navy dress. Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever also used the red carpet to promote greener practices in the industry by putting on a crimson Louis Vuitton dress made in compliance with the Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD) sustainability standards.

Jane Fonda, 82, took the stage in a recycled purple pearl dress by Elie Saab, which she wore in Cannes in 2014 to present the best film award.

Margot Robbie wears vintage Chanel at the 2020 Oscars. AFP

