Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized after a morning crackdown in a former pub in Heywood.

The officers carried out an arrest warrant on Monday morning against the now closed Three Terriers.

Locals said a large number of police vans could be seen around the old drunk on Bridge Street.

Police have confirmed that a cannabis farm has been found in the building, which is believed to have been boarded up for at least several months.

A statement from the Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, the police issued an arrest warrant in a building on Bridge Street in Heywood.

“Officials discovered a lot of cannabis plants and cannabis growing machines.

“No arrests were made.

“The inquiries are still ongoing.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, an estimated 500 plants have been recovered.

According to eyewitnesses, engineers from the electricity agency could be seen at the same time as the police entering and leaving the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on number 101.