In a less enthusiastic decision, the Ukiah Planning Commission approved an approval for a proposed cannabis pharmacy this week, which would include three suites in a building along East Smith Street near the Ukiah Library.

“I am really torn from this decision,” said Commission Chairman Mike Whetzel. “But the city council somehow tied our hands with this decision.”

When Jay Donnellan of Wine Country Cannasseurs first received the proposal from the Planning Commission last year, the board voted to not waive the company’s zoning rules for cities that prohibit a cannabis company from being so close to homes to work like the adjacent mobile home park.

When Donnellan appealed to the Ukiah City Council against this decision, it was overridden and the project was allowed to progress with a seven-foot fence that buffered the mobile home park.

During the last public hearing on the project on Wednesday, Commissioner Laura Christensen said she was concerned about setting a precedent that would allow other pharmacies near residential properties to move ahead without sacrificing the planning commission’s response agreed to build a fence.

“There is no precedent, it will be before you every time,” said Craig Schlatter, director of community development, who was also asked by Whetzel whether the annual renewal of cannabis pharmacy permits could be given to the Planning Commission rather than being decided only from the Zoning Administrator, another hat that Schlatter wears.

“There is such a controversy in the city about these projects that it could be good if these renewals come back to the Commission because they give the public more access,” Whetzel said, while the public is participating in the Zoning Administrator hearings can. They usually take place during business hours when many people are working.

“I have never heard this criticism and I would like to hold meetings after hours if I hear this complaint,” said Schlatter, adding that all hearings by the zoning administrator are handled in the same way as for planning commission meetings.

Also on Wednesday, Donnellan’s lawyer, Ashley Bargenquast, raised concerns about the building’s poor condition and its ability to contain cannabis smells.

“The current building is a bit of a thorn in our side and we want this main use approval to be approved so we can make improvements since we will only renovate this building if we can use it,” said Bargenquast. “We need to bring it up to date and meet all the conditions in the city and country code (including odor control). If we can’t, we can’t work.”

“We want the entire community to feel safer, and we believe that using the building will make the community feel safer and less annoying and actually contribute to the city,” she said. “Many people disagree with the Ukiah City laws regarding commercial cannabis, but there are laws that allow the growing and dispensing of medicines at this location, and that’s why we’re here.”

“While the property borders on residential use, we as an institution have no control over it – it has been overridden,” said Commissioner Christensen before voting with Whetzel and Commissioner Mark Hilliker on the project’s approval. “Things are changing for us here in Ukiah … and we can hope that the tenant will improve the building, increase pedestrian traffic and maybe revive the community a little by improving what is actually a small piece of Ukiah.”

Commissioners Ruth Van Antwerp and Linda Sanders voted against the approval of the approval.