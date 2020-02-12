Vlisco and Co. calls all fashion filmmakers and fashion film lovers!

Do you have a good idea for a movie? Something that has never been done before? Do you have a vision or a new story to tell? Would you like to learn more about how you can design your ideas? Then we have a great opportunity for you! Take part in the fashion film training program, where you have the chance to win it Vlisco & Co’s Fashion Film Award 2020,

The top 10 applicants are invited to a one-week film workshop. You will learn technical skills such as Adobe After Effects, color correction, filming and editing. You also have the opportunity to listen, work with experts, learn about aesthetics, storytelling, photography and build your portfolio. All equipment for the week is delivered.

At the end of the week, the jury will select three of the ten applicants, each of whom will receive a budget for developing their own film. The grand finale will be unveiled in July. Vlisco & Co will show the last films during an event.

The winner will be selected from the three finalists during this screening.

The prizes for the final winner are:

Funding for developing your own film in 2021!

film equipment

An inspiring, educational one-week trip to Europe

Become a jury member of the FFA 2021

in April-May

Application deadline is February 18, 2020. Apply online here.

