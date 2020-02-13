We know that you are probably reading this saying for yourself. We have just received the AirPods Pro. Of course, Apple is working on a cheaper successor called AirPods Pro Lite.

The unveiling came as reports from the Taiwanese publication. Digitmes reported that Apple plans to transfer some of its products to assembly lines in Taiwan for fear of the deadly corona virus that is currently affecting China and some parts of the world. Apple’s decision to make production changes is reportedly indicative of the company’s plan to manufacture a new iPad, Apple Watch, iMac, and, as reported, the AirPods Pro Lite.

Per digit:

“Apple is considering shifting more assembly orders for its new models to be launched in the first half of 2020, according to industry sources, to diversify the production risks associated with the ongoing corona virus outbreak.”

Rumor has it that the accessories are a cheaper version of the AirPods Pro, which Apple fans can expect from the AirPods Pro Lite. We therefore assume that it may not have the noise canceling function, but that the fit that makes the professionals so popular with loyal Apple customers is not enough. In this case, the AirPods Pro Lite could also replace the regular AirPods.

Interestingly, this news follows Samsung, which announces its latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 family of flagship phones, as well as an upgrade to wireless buds, the Galaxy Buds +. Maybe Apple is just trying to steal some of Samsung’s thunder, who knows. We’ll see if these reports come into play.

–

Photo: Apple