Apple signs multi-year equipment contract with Broadcom

Broadcom and Apple have signed two multi-year contracts with which Broadcom will supply the iPhone manufacturer with wireless hardware.

According to the semiconductor manufacturer, Apple will receive “a range of specified high performance radio components and modules” for use in its products.

As a result of this news, Broadcom’s stock rose two percent on Thursday after close of business. Competitor Skyworks Solutions suffered a price drop of 7.7 percent.

Last year, Broadcom signed another contract to supply certain high-frequency components and modules to Apple.

The three signed contracts apply to all Apple devices launched before mid-2023. Broadcom expects the agreements to earn $ 15 billion for the technology giant.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is already a “big” Broadcom customer, who accounted for around 25 percent of the company’s net sales in 2018.

Broadcom is also reportedly planning to sell its RF business unit, and working with Apple could add value to the business. There are rumors that Apple may be a potential buyer.

