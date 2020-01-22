Apple makes a cheaper, smaller iPhone In February: Report The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

If you are one of the people who wants a new iPhone but just can’t stand the price of the iPhone 11 or Pro Max, this message may be just for you. Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper and smaller iPhone model.

Bloomberg announces that it will start working on a new low-cost iPhone in February. This is a first for Apple since the iPhone SE. According to the report, Apple will officially launch the device in March. With the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is very reliable when it comes to being an Apple whisperer, rumors about the affordable iPhone came up last year.

According to Kuo’s predictions, the new model will be modeled on the iPhone 8 and will feature a 4.7-inch screen. It is said to run on Apple’s A13 chip, the same chip as the current flagship iPhone 11. Another Bloomberg report, which could confirm the cheaper model with the A13 chip, states that Apple is “higher than expected” due to the Has asked suppliers to increase processor performance. This request could also mean that mass production of the cheaper iPhone will begin soon.

The device is said to not use the Apple Face ID function and instead opt for the Touch ID integrated in the home button. As far as the name is concerned, this is not yet clear. Most expect Apple to refer to the device as iPhone SE 2. Aside from those who don’t like to crack the bank for smartphones, this cheaper model could help Apple win on the rise in developing countries where affordable Android devices come first.

We will keep our ears on the technical roads of this one.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

