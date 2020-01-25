Apple earnings: One year after a misfire on vacation, Apple is worth twice as much

advertisement

What a difference a year makes.

After Apple Inc. flooded the vacation period a year ago,

AAPL, -0.29%

advertisement

sits nicely there and is preparing to inform investors about a record quarter of sales. The company’s stock has more than doubled in the past 12 months as new services such as streaming video and the potential for a wave of iPhone upgrades later this year are optimistic when 5G phones are expected to hit the market ,

Now is the time for Apple to begin being worthy of its high valuation, which exceeds $ 1.4 trillion. The company’s first-quarter annual report will be the first to include the Apple TV + streaming service, which received mixed reviews in November before largely out of the conversation due to major streaming efforts by new competitors such as Walt Disney Co. disappeared.

DIS, -1.49%

and Comcast Corp.

CMCSA, -2.32%

NBCUniversal.

Don’t miss out: Netflix earnings don’t solve the mystery of what Disney competition means

It can be difficult to say exactly how well Apple TV + performs when you consider Apple’s limited releases across businesses, as well as free trials for new device buyers. Investors will still look for evidence from management that indicates that consumers pay for the service and stick to it.

As much as investors want to know how Apple’s new iPhone 11 series and the popular AirPods headphones developed during the Christmas season, the stock’s big rally is geared towards the future. Chief Executive Tim Cook never sheds big plans for the future. However, investors will be on the lookout for new information on Tuesday afternoon to assess whether the recent rise in the share price is warranted. According to reports, the company plans to launch a cheaper iPhone in the spring, before 5G devices will be launched later this year. Some companies believe that Apple is considering a more permanent relocation of new phones, rather than bringing out all models in the US this fall.

FactSet analysts report sales of $ 88.45 billion in December. This would be Apple’s highest quarterly sales since December 2017, which would surpass the $ 88.29 billion mark. A year ago, the company had expected to break the $ 90 billion mark. The weakness of the emerging markets was caused by the equity crisis.

What to expect

merits: According to FactSet, Apple is expected to post record earnings of $ 4.54 per share, compared to $ 4.18 in the prior-year quarter. According to estimate, which uses forecasts from hedge funds, scientists and other crowdsources, the average estimate is earnings per share of $ 4.59.

Revenue: The FactSet consensus provides sales of $ 88.45 billion, while the Estimize consensus provides $ 88.42 billion. Apple had sales of $ 84.31 billion in the same period last year.

According to FactSet, the iPhone should generate sales of $ 51.38 billion. This is the largest part of Apple’s total sales, but growth of only 1% over the previous year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast similar minor year-over-year changes for the iPad and Mac categories that will generate sales of $ 6.73 billion and $ 7.18 billion, respectively.

The wearables and services categories should remain Apple’s growth engine. The FactSet consensus forecasts 35% sales growth to $ 9.85 billion for the wearables and accessories category, which includes AirPods, Apple Watches, and the HomePod Smart Speaker. FactSet analysts expect service revenue to grow approximately 20% to $ 13.06 billion.

Stock movement: Apple stocks have risen 111% over the past 12 months, like the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.58%

Apple counts as a component has increased 19%. Of the 43 factSet analysts covering Apple stock, 25 rate the buy, 12 the hold and six the sell. According to the FactSet, the average price target is USD 295.85, 8.4% below the current level.

What the analysts say

Apple’s wearables and accessories category was a star three months ago, and analysts believe that the demand for smartwatches and AirPods on vacation was strong. THERE. Tom Forte, an analyst at Davidson, wrote that Apple’s AirPods Pro were only available after the holidays until Black Friday and that he will be interested in Apple comments on whether existing AirPod owners with the more expensive noise-canceling model did that presented at the fair, acted end of year.

Forte rates Apple’s stock with a target price of $ 375.

Don’t miss: Apple could not meet investors’ big 5G bump expectations, the analyst said during a downgrade

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated optimism about AirPods, writing that it shows dazzling momentum that, combined with “robust” iPhone 11 demand in Asia, could lead to a positive earnings surprise on Tuesday. He has an outperform rating and a target of $ 400 for Apple’s stocks.

Amber analyst Toni Sacconaghi said he was torn into Apple’s stock because of its sharp rise, but also its tendency to outperform when sales estimates skyrocket. And although he does not expect a ton of upward trend for the December quarter, the forecasts for the rest of the year appear to be too low, a buffer of 150 to 300 basis points for total sales per quarter. “

When calling on Tuesday, he will pay attention to everything that the iPhone questions.

“Our relatively confident forecast for iPhone 20 for fiscal year 20 depends on Apple seeing near double-digit growth given a potential ASP headwind of around 8%, which isn’t necessarily a blast,” said Sacconaghi, who is about a market rating and target $ 300 for the shares.

Read: The long promised “Year of 5G” comes with more promises and less 5G

Bank of America’s Wamsi Mohan asks “who doesn’t expect” a strong December quarter from Apple, and while he thinks the stock could rise higher after the report, he said the chances of an upward move thereafter are “more blurred” could. Trends to watch out for include DRAM and NAND memory commodity inflation, which could put pressure on margins, and the impact of free trials of Apple TV + on accounting. He rates the stock as a buy with a target of $ 340.

advertisement