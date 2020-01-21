advertisement

Apple’s Tim Cook knows that the current way to tax multinational corporations is not fair. He is also concerned about the possibility that changes in tax law could be the opposite.

He said that at least recently in a speech in Ireland, a European tax haven and a country where many global companies are headquartered.

According to Reuters, Cook believes that “everyone knows” that the global corporate tax system needs to be revised.

“I think logically everyone knows that it needs to be overhauled. I would certainly be the last to say that the current system or the previous system was the perfect system. I am confident and optimistic that they (the OECD) will find something, ”said Cook.

“Knowing how to tax a multinational is very complex … we really want it to be fair,” he added.

Apple is one of many global technology companies with European headquarters in Ireland. Facebook, PayPal, Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, eBay, Twitter and many others are also located in Dublin.

Apple has 6,000 employees in Cork and is currently battling with the EU and the Irish government in court to pay over $ 14.4 billion in potential taxes.

Cook also said that Europe and the world should not stop GDPR and continue to work on regulating data protection and data.

“I think more regulation is needed in this area. It may be strange for an entrepreneur to talk about regulation, but it has been shown that companies in this area will not be self-policing,” he said.

“We were one of the first to endorse the GDPR. We think it is very good overall, not just for Europe. We think this is necessary, but not sufficient. You have to go further and that is necessary to get privacy back where it should be. “

