The UN Human Rights Council released a list of 112 companies operating in the settlements on Wednesday. This is not a boycott or sanction decision, but a publicly accessible database in accordance with international law and UN resolutions, both of which say that the settlements are illegal. In particular, this corresponds to Security Council Resolution 2334 of 2016, which called on the UN member states “to differentiate in their relevant business between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967”.

Three years ago, the Human Rights Council decided to draw up a list of Israeli and international companies operating in settlements in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights to substantiate this resolution. This list was released on Wednesday. But its publication in Israel led to wall-to-wall convictions.

President Reuven Rivlin, who last month asked Yad Vashem and the dozens of world leaders to defend democratic systems and values ​​at a ceremony commemorating the liberation of Auschwitz, described the list as “a shameful initiative that reminds us of dark times in our history “Kahol Lavan’s chairman, Benny Gantz, said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ office had” lost all contact with reality, “while his party leadership partner, Yair Lapid, named the High Commissioner for Human Rights as” Commissioner for terrorist rights “designated” and threatened that “if we form a government, we will work against it with all our might.”

However, the most surprising answer came from the chairman of the Labor Gesher-Meretz joint ticket, Amir Peretz, who said: “We are against boycotts and outrageous and superfluous UN decisions. We will work in each forum to override this decision. “If even a ticket that supposedly represents the left joins the chorus of convictions, it is clear that the border between sovereign Israel and the occupied territories is almost completely obscured. Under the auspices of a government-friendly American government, the center-left ends -Block Israel’s process of rejecting the fact that the settlements are not legal, the right-wing propaganda has been successful, and the left has internalized the lie that criticism of the occupation and the settlements is anti-Semitic.

The publication of the list is a painful reminder of what Israel tried to hide and delete from memory under Benjamin Netanyahu, the settlers and their American followers. A real opposition would have seen the list as an opportunity to remind the Israelis that only a mutually acceptable diplomatic solution will end the conflict, and there is no point in talking about unilateral annexation. Instead, the opposition was once exposed as an unnecessary imitation of the right-wing government.

