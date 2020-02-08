An appeal has been launched to find a Segway stolen from a circus in Wythenshawe Park.

Circus Funtasia rehearsed in the park before their show, which starts on Friday, February 14th.

Organizer Tracy Jones reports that the £ 300 Segway, which is part of her 16-year-old daughter’s juggling act, was stolen on Friday evening.

She asks for information after her daughter Nia was unable to rehearse her upcoming performance.

Tracy says the park is usually closed overnight, but believes thieves managed to break into the big top and steal the Segway.

“My daughter juggles Harley Quinn,” Tracy said.

The £ 300 Segway was stolen from Wythenshawe Park on Friday evening

(Image: Tracy Jones)

“We rehearsed all day last night and she left her Segway in the Big Top last night because the park is normally closed.

“We got it this morning and it was gone.

“She is absolutely disappointed. It is a large part of her deed and she cannot practice without it.”

Tracy says she believes thieves managed to break into the park and steal the Segway as it would be easy to resell it.

Otherwise nothing was stolen from the tent.

“We travel around the country and spend a lot of time in Manchester,” said Tracy.

“Usually we have no problems and the people are nice.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“We have been coming here for years and nothing like this has ever happened.”

Tracy says she has not reported the theft to the police due to lack of video surveillance, but plans to increase security in the circus.

“We have to install our own video surveillance in the tent overnight so that it doesn’t happen again,” she said.

“We bought the Segway from a company in Manchester and they kindly said they would give us a discount on a new one.

“But we hope that someone knows where it is.”

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact Tracy Jones on the Circus Funtasia Facebook page.