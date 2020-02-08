A police patrol team rescued a woman trapped in the bathroom of a three-star hotel in Nungambakkam after receiving a warning through the Kavalan SOS app.

Police station personnel received a message from a woman asking for help at 12:30 p.m. On Wednesday.

A beat patrol team consisting of Special Sub-Inspector S. Pooncholai and Police Constable M. Shankar of grade I was immediately informed of the SOS warning.

They contacted the woman who was imprisoned in the bathroom because of a door malfunction at the Hotel Park Elanza in Valluvar Kottam. She identified herself as P. Mallika, a resident of AGS Colony, Kottivakkam.

When the patrol team reached the hotel, they opened the bathroom door and saved them within 15 minutes of receiving the warning.

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan rewarded the patrol team for their quick response.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.