Aphria's inventory is strengthened by certification messages that allow the Canadian company to ship medical cannabis to the EU

advertisement

Aphria Inc.’s US listed shares rose approximately 3% on Tuesday after it became known that the company had achieved GMP status in the European Union, paving the way for the sale of medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany and others Paves countries.

GMP certification – the acronym for Good Manufacturing Practices – is the key for the company to gain access to EU markets. Aphria

APHA, + 0.95%

advertisement

APHA, -1.00%

The first deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company has a business calendar from June to May.

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett said the move could boost his optimistic estimates for Aphria, which continues to be his first choice among Canadian cannabis companies after last week’s results for the second quarter. The stock fell immediately after the numbers were released as it again posted losses and earnings that rose sharply but still failed to reach consensus estimates.

Aphria also lowered its sales forecast for 2020, which Bennett says means that he now expects them to reach the bottom of their estimates instead of missing it.

See now: Aphria shares fall weaker than expected, but other cannabis stocks shine

“For us, the most enjoyable aspect of Aphria’s delivery to date has been continued demand for its brands in the leisure channel, which translates into impressive gains,” Bennett wrote to a customer. In Ontario, the company has a 14% share compared to 12% in the last quarter, 9% at the beginning of summer and only 6% in 2018.

See: Selling cannabis stocks short was a billion dollar idea in 2019

“Not only does this look good for the launch of 2.0 products, it will also position the company well for the upcoming capacity change as soon as Aphria Diamond products are launched in the fourth quarter,” he wrote. “Our own analysis also shows that the Riff and Good Supply brands are two of the best positioned brands in the market in terms of THC potency, price per gram and average ratings.”

A further plus could be achieved by lifting the vape bans in Alberta and Quebec. If the company succeeds in launching beverages on the market in the 2020 financial year, the message says.

Jefferies values ​​the stock as a buy, but lowered the price target from C $ 11.00 to C $ 10.30 (C $ 7.88) to reflect the lowered forecast.

See also: Aurora Cannabis now has a $ 1 price target from two analysts

At Alliance Global Partners, analyst Aaron Gray launched Tuesday’s Aphria share coverage with a buy rating and a target price of $ 11. The analyst said Germany was one of the company’s most significant opportunities after receiving five out of 13 domestic cultivation licenses and accessing 13,000 pharmacies through its CC Pharma unit.

“We are looking to build the foundations to improve continued success in the Canadian market and start selling in Germany – and see potential partnerships in the US and other markets as a potential catalyst for the stock,” Gray wrote.

Also read: Organigram stock rises 35% after earnings and strengthens the broader cannabis sector

Aphria shares have risen 15% in the past three months, while ETFMG Alternative Harvest

MJ, -2.45%

has fallen by 6% and the S&P 500

SPX, -0.27%

gained 10.5%.

Cannabis Watch: For all MarketWatch reporting on cannabis companies: Click here

advertisement