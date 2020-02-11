FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Major League Baseball will not make a decision to investigate Boston Red Sox this week, a person familiar with the The Associated Press probe said if it will be punished.

The person spoke on Tuesday on condition of anonymity as there was no formal announcement. Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to complete the investigation before spring training started. Red Sox Pitcher and Catcher reported on Tuesday and will have their first practice session on Wednesday.

The Red Sox were reportedly ready to promote trainer Ron Roenicke to manager, but they seemed to be waiting for the results of the investigation to ensure that the former Brewers boss was not a target. Alex Cora was released the year before taking office in Boston to run the Sign Theft Program with the Houston Astros in 2017.

