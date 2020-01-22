AP Source: Browns, Viking Assistant GM meet for the 2nd time National sport

advertisement

The Cleveland Browns are interviewing Viking deputy director-general George Paton for the second time to become their new GM, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Paton, who met the team over the weekend to discuss its opening, is at the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio, the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the team his plans were not published during his search.

Paton worked for 13 years in Minnesota with the new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who was part of the committee to hire a general manager. Stefanski was the offensive coordinator of the Vikings this season.

A Paton-Stefanksi connection could help the Browns line up early, as they played a minor role on the national team after a 6:10 season in which coaches Freddie Kitchens and GM John Dorsey were fired after rejecting the offer to take over the pieces composed organization.

The Browns seem to have focused on Paton. He is the only candidate they have met twice. The team also interviewed Eagles football operations vice president Andrew Berry and Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of New England College.

