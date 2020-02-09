updated

12:44 p.m. CST, Sunday, February 9, 2020

A girl waits on her llama for a race to start in Llanganates National Park, Ecuador, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Wooly lamas, an animal representing the Andes in South America, become a star for one day every year when Ecuadorians make theirs Dress up coveted animals for children so that they can ride in 500-meter races. fewer

A girl waits for her race to start a race in Llanganates National Park, Ecuador, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Wooly lamas, an animal that represents the Andes in South America, are becoming the star … more Photo: Dolores Ochoa, AP

A girl waits on her llama for a race to start in Llanganates National Park, Ecuador, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Wooly lamas, an animal representing the Andes in South America, become a star for one day every year when Ecuadorians make theirs Dress up coveted animals for children so that they can ride in 500-meter races. fewer

A girl waits for her race to start a race in Llanganates National Park, Ecuador, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Wooly lamas, an animal that represents the Andes in South America, are becoming the star … more

Photo: Dolores Ochoa, AP

AP photos: Children drive llamas in the Ecuadorian highlands

LLANGANATES, Ecuador (AP) – The tiny rider was sitting – well – on the high horse, which would lead him to victory in the annual Lama races in the Ecuadorian Llanganates National Park.

Wellington Barrera, dressed in a wool poncho, sheepskin pants and a cowboy hat, was the only finisher in his under-three category to jump 500 meters to victory.

But two dozen children from other age groups also took part in an annual event on Saturday to draw attention to the park’s high wetlands and the need to maintain them.

The park, about 125 kilometers east of Quito, is famous for its dramatic views of the Andes. The race took place between the wetlands at an altitude of approximately 4,500 meters.

A llama named Rayo McQueen brought 6-year-old Eric Javier Chicaiza to a win in his category. His mother, Fátima Guanotuña, said the animal was a gift to the family when the boy was born, and the two were always close.

The nine-year-old Ibeth Santafé, who won three times in previous races, was somber after third place. But she won a llama training competition and proved the championship over her beast.