AP Interview: Aron McGuire Hired as CEO of the US Bob Skeleton National sport

Aron McGuire knows how to push a bob and knows his way around Olympic boardrooms. USA Bobsled and Skeleton hopes that it fits perfectly to lead his organization.

McGuire was appointed the new USABS CEO on Thursday, a task he will officially assume in February. From 2003 to 2006 he was a bobsledder and spent most of his time braking for the American bobsleigh legend Steven Holcomb. He then started his life after sport at USA Track & Field before joining the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee in 2013.

And now he’s closing the circle and returning to his bob roots – tasked with leading an association that has won 15 medals in the last five Olympic Games. But it came home with just one of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

“I was a slider and as an athlete, there is really no greater honor than to represent your country internationally,” McGuire said in an interview with The Associated Press. “When I got the opportunity to wear a uniform that was red, white and blue and represented the United States, it really changed my life, changed who I am … and it is definitely a unique opportunity I couldn’t give up. “

McGuire’s selection was unanimously confirmed by the USABS Board of Directors. He will take over as interim CEO John Rosen, who has held the job since the USABS fired Darrin Steele in August this year and has refused to accept a salary.

The interview process started in September and the board ended with McGuire, whose job at USOPC made him senior director of the Olympic and Paralympic training centers in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Lake Placid, New York. USABS is based in Lake Placid and McGuire will continue to live in Colorado Springs.

“Aron is an outstanding person whose background in our sport and his work at USOPC make him the right person to make our organization a success,” said Bob Bergbauer, Chairman of the USABS Board of Directors.

McGuire will be in the middle of the four-year cycle between the Olympic Games, and the Beijing Games in 2022 are just around the corner. His first priorities include finding ways to generate more revenue, maximize relationships with current sponsors, add more sponsors, and ensure that existing athlete programs have a real correlation to track success.

He said he likes how the teams are developing, with bobsledder Kaillie Humphries leading the World Cup standings. There’s also the breakthrough of the first World Cup medals for skeleton athlete Megan Henry and bobsledder Hunter Church earlier this month, and the expected return of triple Olympic bob medalist Elana Meyers Taylor next season.

“I want to say that the team of trainers and on-street support teams that support our athletes and in the US are top notch,” said McGuire. “In the end, it depends on the people. I am happy to be able to take on a role where there are already great people. “

The 44-year-old McGuire was deputy director of international teams for USA Track & Field from 2006 to 2013 and was part of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and 2012 in London with this association. At USOPC, he oversaw operations, venues, and food and nutrition services for training centers and became a senior director in 2017.

As part of the national bobsleigh team, McGuire spent a lot of time with Holcomb – the best rider in US history who won a four-man gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games and a pair of silver medals at the Sochi 2014 Olympics. Holcomb died in 2017 and the USABS program felt the effects.

McGuire believes he is a bobsleigh combined with his career and business background – he was a college decathlete at Akron and has an Indiana MBA – giving him a diverse enough background to be CEO.

“Part of what I want to bring to the table is the ability to work with the USOPC and continue to find creative ways to support our athletes,” said McGuire. “I am confident that I am in a unique position to put our athletes and our association in the best position to be successful.”

