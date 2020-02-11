WASHINGTON (AP) – As Congress considers whether college athletes should receive promotional money, the NCAA and its allies spent at least $ 750,000 last year to motivate lawmakers to shape reforms at their convenience.

Organizations representing athletes do not have paid lobbyists, leading some reform leaders to worry that the deep-rooted NCAA is shaping the debate. The NCAA’s print campaign begins as the Senate prepares for a committee hearing on player compensation.

“The NCAA will fight for the status quo,” said Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association.

Representative Mark Walker, a North Carolina Republican who last spring submitted a bill that gave players the right to make money with their name, image, and likeness, told The Associated Press that the NCAA’s lobbying had been effective be.

“The NCAA is already in power,” said Walker. “Otherwise you would have seen progress. … Little or nothing has been done in this arena. If the athlete had adequate representation at the federal level, we would be much further along this path than we are. “

The NCAA spent $ 450,000 on lobbying last year. This is evident from information that has been checked by the AP. Of this, $ 240,000 went to an outside company, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, and $ 210,000 to internal lobbyists. This is the largest amount the organization has spent on lobbying in a year since 2014. Two of the Power Five conferences have helped her.

The Atlantic Coast Conference hired lobbyists for the first time last year and donated at least $ 210,000 to law firm DLA Piper and another lobbyist, Tom Korologos, to influence the congress.

The Big 12 conference worked with lobbyist Kenny Hulshof, a former Republican congressman from Missouri, for several years, but paid him less than $ 5,000 a quarter before he increased spending last year, according to records , In the last six months of 2019, the Big 12 Hulshof paid $ 90,000 – some specifically for Walkers’ bill.

Overall, the NCAA and the two conferences spent at least $ 750,000 on lobbying last year.

The NCAA’s ability to spend a lot of money on lobbying is a symptom of the bigger problem, supporters of player compensation: a college sports system that generates $ 14 billion annually with athletes who are only compensated through scholarships and other educational aids.

“The NCAA is a well-heeled organization, and it’s not by chance that college athletes don’t have the organizational power or influence that the NCAA has,” said Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who helps give players more earning potential. said the AP. “You have to get the athletes’ opinions more diligently than the NCAA.”

The NCAA and its allies have a big reason to increase spending: if Congress doesn’t do anything, athlete-friendly laws like the one in California will come into force across the country. According to Huma, 28 states are considering measures to grant college players additional rights.

Tom McMillen, president and CEO of the LEAD1 Association, a division for sports directors in Division I, avoided the influence of lobbying.

“You can have any lobbyist in the world, but it doesn’t make much difference,” he said.

While not a registered lobbyist, McMillen, an 11-year-old NBA veteran and former Maryland Democratic congressman who wrote a book in 1992 on the corrupt influence of money on college sports, is an eloquent advocate of the NCAA’s position. He said it was important to have “guardrails” for player compensation.

A panel discussion last month at Georgetown University’s Law School was conspicuous to unify participants’ views on the subject. McMillen appeared alongside Donald Remy, NCAA senior legal advisor, and Amy Perko, CEO of the Knight Commission – a reform-oriented nonprofit organization. All three agreed restrictions on the compensation of name, image and similarity had to be imposed in order to avoid that the university sport as we know it is destroyed.

“We are all committed to maintaining the university sports system that cannot be found anywhere else in the world,” said Remy.

According to McMillen, a player compensation reform that was not properly implemented could lead to “full professionalization of our university campuses”. One of the restrictions he considered necessary was to ensure that players were paid excessive sums of money for endorsements or personal appearances. Compensation for “an end to paying athletes corruptly”. Such deals could affect recruitment and destroy the competitive balance, he said.

At a meeting in December with Murphy and Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, NCAA President Mark Emmert said that “everyone agrees” that schools should not use large advertising contracts to gain a recruitment advantage.

Indeed, there is much disagreement on this. Athlete advocates say there is already a lot of recruitment corruption and that the NCAA and its allies are concerned that too much money is going to the players.

“In no other industry, in any other context on a college campus, do we tell anyone that we will diminish your value,” said Ricky Volante, CEO of the Professional Collegiate League, an emerging NCAA competitor that provides salary payments to college players.

Volante said he was concerned that no one would effectively act against the NCAA news in Washington. The work falls mainly on the NCPA – which is partially funded by the United Steelworkers – and the Drake Group, a non-profit organization that works for academic integrity in university sports and often criticizes the NCAA.

These groups have a combined lobby budget of zero dollars.

“The NCAA has a permanent office in DC. They have millions of dollars they can spend on lobbying and it is very difficult to fight. They are a very powerful constituency,” said David Ridpath, interim president of the Drake Group. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job in Washington, even though we’re the little engine that could do it.”

“It was the same David and Goliath scenario in California, and the votes went in and there was unanimous, bipartisan support in our favor,” he said. “I think there is a lot of power to be on the right side of history, on the right side of public opinion, and I think that’s what happened there.”

This story has been corrected to show that the NCAA spent $ 450,000, not $ 690,000, on lobbying because the money paid to outside lobbyists was credited by both the NCAA and the external company’s disclosure forms.

