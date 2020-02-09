GLENN JEFFREY / STUFF

Skip Wayne Te Huki in the final.

There was a golden glow left on the Paritutu greens in New Plymouth after yesterday’s Aotearoa National Bowls Championships.

Hundreds of participants who enjoyed the weekend showed radiant warmth.

Satisfaction went to the organizers and many volunteers as well as the winners Paula Meredith (Whanganui A Tara) and Darren Goodin (Taranaki) and their respective teams.

Skips Wayne Te Huki (left) and Darren Goodin take part in the final at the Paritutu Bowling Club on Sunday.

John Niwa, chair of the organizing committee, was pleased with the success of the event, which the first Taranaki has held since 1995.

“Key people in key positions in the clubs and in the committee have made it a great success,” said Niwa.

Skip Darren Goodin in the final of the Paritutu Bowling Club on Sunday.

“We have returned the hospitality that we have enjoyed over the past 25 years.”

“The conditions on the greens were excellent and that led to a number of close results.”

Goodin has, of course, proven to be a high quality player for several years. He gave another example of this over the weekend when he skipped his strong side to a 9: 5 win in an All Taranaki final against Wayne Te Huki’s quartet.

Goodin’s team consisted of Don Christensen, Allan Batley and Aidan Zittersteijn. With Te Huki were Laurence Hori, Hohepa Murray and Kelly Hill.

In the 10-final, Goodin had an 8-2 break after six finals. Te Huki replied with three singles, but needed three more at the end to force the game into extra time.

After some excellent Hill deliveries, Te Huki held two of the switch. However, he rolled in a Christensen bowl to reduce the number to one with his first bowl. On his second attack he moved the jack, but he went into the other Christensen bowl and left the Goodin side with the shot and the title.

In the women’s final, Meredith and her team of Robyn Rintoul, Kay Carr and Sarah Taukamo beat Mere Eden’s Waiariki team 11-10.

After Eden led 5-0 after two defeats, Meredith won the next four heads and took control 11: 5. Eden’s team of Mina Paul, Lil McGregor and PK Tamehana won the rest of the games, but still missed a shot.

Te Huki won his semifinals with an excellent last-bowl runner and defeated Bruce Winterburn (Aotea Whanganui) 5: 4. Goodin beat Joseph Wimutu (Tairawhiti) 13: 2 in the other semifinals.

In the women’s championship, Meredith won 7: 5 against Val Finlay (Tainui / Waikato), while Eden won 17: 4 against Girl Reweti (Taranaki).

In the consolation sections, the winners of the men were John Kanawa (Tainui) on the first flight, Marcus Merrick (Ngati Kahungunu) on the second flight and Chris Waterson (Ngati Kahungunu) on the third flight.

Gaylene Kanawa (Tainui / Waikato) won the first flight for women, Mere Fryer (Manawatu) won the second flight.

360 players and many other supporters from across the country attended the event.