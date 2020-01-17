'Anything She Says' by Mitchell Tenpenny (feat. Seaforth) + 5 More

advertisement

Follow your favorite country stars to tattoo shops, dive bars and even “The Woods” in this overview of new music videos. Read on for all the fun!

Mitchell Tenpenny (feat. Seaforth), “Anything She Says”:

Mitchell Tenpenny collaborates with Aussie duo Seaforth in the hilarious video clip for ‘Anything She Says’. The clip follows the reluctantly loving lovers through an evolving photo shoot, starting as scantily clad forest men and moving through a number of replayed themes (including a Parisian lama!) To make a girl happy. Tenpenny and his Down Under counterparts bring out all the glamor stops in this fun game with a matching soundtrack.

Montgomery Gentry, “Crazies Welcome”:

Eddie Montgomery was filmed at Springwater Superclub and Lounge in Nashville and opens his arms to everyone in the video clip for ‘Crazies Welcome’. Against the backdrop of the oldest bar to serve alcohol in Tennessee (and a talk-easily during Ban in the 1920s), the video shows all sorts. Members of the eclectic herd sing karaoke on Montgomery’s tribute to those who may not have rolled the red carpet for them, even the crazy ones.

Zac Brown Band, “The Woods”:

The “Zac Brown Band” ventures into “The Woods” in a blooper on the number of their latest album The owl. In a series of home videos, ala America’s funniest home videos, the spicy ZBB song plays the ups and downs of working life, sometimes in the hard way.

“I’m a fan of failures and people who just go for it, even if they stumble along the way,” Brown tells Rolling Stone. “It is a reminder to beat you up when you reach for new, great things, because epic failure only comes if you do something really epic.”

Lilly Hiatt, “Brightest Star”:

Lilly Hiatt visits her favorite tattoo shop in Nashville in the video clip for ‘Brightest Star’. Filming the video was an exercise in capturing exactly what the artist had in mind. “It was an inspiring morning for me,” Hiatt tells Rolling Stone. “The colors in the video are the same that I see in my head when I hear the song.” The video follows customers in the store as they fight for new artworks.

Ron Pope, “My Wildest Dreams”:

Ron Pope delivers an animated version of a fantastic dream landscape in the video clip for “My Wildest Dreams”. The moving texts are an ode to his new daughter and speak to the unimaginable life as a father that Pope has discovered. The tender animation follows a young girl and her pet bear on adventures through forests, over waters and in the air and fly into space on her way to be safely stored in bed next to her protective father.

Jordan Rager, “The Wrong Ones”:

Jordan Rager cheers on “The Wrong Ones” in his latest video clip. Filmed in a poorly lit bar, Ranger serenades his date with gratitude for all relationships who were unable to find each other. The singer dances his way around the dead ends and unsuccessful attempts while lifting a glass to the end result of finding the right girl.

