DUBAI: The sensation of youthful singing Billie Eilish is the star of Vogue magazine in the March 2020 issue. Vogue commissioned three unique covers from three different photographers, including one by the Moroccan-British artist and photographer Hassan Hajjaj ,

On the cover with Hajjaj glasses, the singer from “Bury a Friend” poses with a Gucci jacket and chain against a colorful, patterned background that has become synonymous with the self-taught photographer. In addition to the cover, Hajjaj was also commissioned to take a series of photographs of the singer, which are included in the print edition.

In one picture, the star, dressed with Andy Wahloo design [Hajjajs fashion label] and custom name rings by Melody Ehsani, poses in front of a decorative straw carpet, as is common in North Africa. The frame consists of green soup cans with the words “Andy Wahloo” in Arabic.

According to an Instagram post by Hajjaj, the Larache-born artist was contacted by the publication last year to shoot the cover. “It felt like a dream to this day. I feel honored and humbled, ”he wrote. “Many thanks to Vogue and Billie for the love and support. I hope this opens more doors for artists around the world, ”he concluded.

Remarkably, Hajjaj was also the author of the first cover of the US rapper Cardi B for the New York edition of November 13, 2017.

