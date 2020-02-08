After apologizing to the NFL the week before the Super Bowl LIV, former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is continuing to train for a possible return. He recently posted videos of the training on Instagram Stories to demonstrate speed, footwork, and strength. However, Brown pointed out that he was training in Steelers colors.

Round 6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ former draft pick took part in a variety of exercises, wearing yellow pants with a black stripe on the sides. Brown has worn these pants several times since they were traded on the Oakland Raiders and later released by the Bay Area team. Every time he has drawn criticism from those who have roots for the Steelers.

Brown had a remarkable success in Pittsburgh when he played six seasons with more than 100 receptions and seven with over 1,000 yards, but fans didn’t appreciate the way he left town. He said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had an “ownership mentality” and then conducted a public social media feud with ex-teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This is not the first time Brown has been seen in the colors of his previous teams. He had already put on a Steelers helmet for training in November and asked fans to say that he needed to receive an “injunction letter” from the team that designed it.

Brown then wore a Raiders helmet during another training session. He had never made himself fit for the team in the Bay Area due to some frostbite and a helmet dispute with the NFL. Brown forced his release one day before the first week. He still had a Raiders helmet and wore it while running on tracks in Miami.

Interestingly, this training attracted additional attention because Brown was wearing the silver and black helmet and yellow and black pants. Those who saw his posts on social media disagreed with the combination of two AFC teams and wanted Brown to change immediately. Others just wanted him to stay away from social media.

“Steeler’s pants and a hunter’s helmet?” A user asked on Twitter in November.

The recent workout at 84/7 Fitness would have had similar reactions, but Brown posted the videos of him in Steelers pants on his Instagram Stories. The answers were not publicly available because they were sent by direct message. If the previous situations are an indication of this, Steelers fans don’t want Brown to wear black and yellow clothes.

(Photo credit: Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for MAXIM)