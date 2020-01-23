Antonio Brown has reportedly issued a warrant for a battery break-in

advertisement

Antonio Brown is said to be in hot water. An arrest warrant has been issued against Brown for a burglary and battery crime, according to SportsCenter. The athlete reportedly threw a stone at the driver of a moving vehicle and then participated in a battery against him.

TMZ announced that the alleged incident occurred outside Brown’s Hollywood, Florida house on Tuesday, January 21. The driver of the vehicle said Brown and Brown’s personal trainer Glenn Holt attacked him. The driver, who still needs to be identified, claimed he was at the athlete’s house to deliver items that Brown had kept in California. After delivering the items, he requested payment of $ 4,000 for the moving service, but the soccer player was reportedly not handing over cash.

The driver then claimed to have tried to leave the house but Brown had thrown a rock against his windshield before he could drive away. After leaving the property (with Brown’s belongings still in the truck), the moving company asked the driver to return to the athlete’s home, allegedly telling them that Brown was paying the full amount and a payment to cover the damage to the truck.

When he got back, the driver said Brown had paid him the full $ 4,000, but refused to pay the damage to the truck. They further claimed that Brown got into the truck after a dispute over payment and had an argument with the driver. The athlete’s staff apparently held him back after the incident.

While Holt was arrested for allegedly breaking into the battery following his involvement in the incident (he allegedly took the keys from the truck’s ignition to help Brown unload his belongings), the police were unable to contact Brown despite his appearance Home (Brown reportedly refused to leave the house when the police arrived). As the police were unable to contact Brown, an arrest warrant was issued against him.

