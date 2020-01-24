Antonio Brown granted bail, ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

advertisement

Antonio Brown was bailed after reporting to the police on Thursday evening. Brown had a court hearing on Friday and his bail was set at $ 110,000 for the three charges against him, including the battery, according to the ESPN. He must also have a GPS to be monitored and hand over his passport and weapons. Brown also has to go through drug and alcohol tests and undergo a mental health exam.

Brown is expected to be released on bail on Friday evening or early Saturday morning. He is charged with theft of battery-related crimes, theft of an unoccupied van, and a criminal accident resulting from an alleged attack by a moving truck driver on Tuesday. Brown is accused of throwing a stone on the truck in front of the alleged battery. Brown’s trainer Glen Holt was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the case. When the police arrived on Tuesday, Brown locked himself in his home.

“I think they gave him ample opportunity to report,” Hollywood Police Information Officer Christian Lata told USA Today. “I’m sure it will be today or tomorrow, but I’m not sure when … I would expect it to be sooner than later.”

“Antonio Brown actually ran into his house and closed the door and closed the door,” Lata continued. “He went into his house and just stayed in the house and didn’t come out.”

A moving truck driver arrived at Brown’s Florida home on Tuesday when he hired him to take his things with him from California. The seven-time Pro Bowl recipient refused to pay $ 4,000 and the driver left. Brown is said to have thrown a stone on the truck and the driver then called the police.

The moving company asked the driver to hand over Brown’s belongings and pay the $ 4,000 plus damage to the truck. However, Brown said he would pay the $ 4,000, but nothing more. Then he allegedly attacked the driver while Holt took the keys and opened the truck bed.

Since this is Brown’s latest incident, it’s hard to see him returning to the NFL soon. In 2019, Brown played in a game as a member of the Patriots before being cut short before the third game of the season. From 2010 to 2008 he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

